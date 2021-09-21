CADOTT — The McDonell boys cross country team has a tradition it wants to uphold, and Dan Anderson is setting the pace for the pursuit.
The Macks have qualified for the state meet as a team in each of the last four seasons. They're young this year, but equally hungry to get back on the big stage. With a runner like Anderson at the front of the pack and depth throughout the program, they've got a serious shot at meeting their goal.
That was on display Tuesday, when McDonell won the Cadott Invitational behind a first-place finish from Anderson.
"Seeing the guys from the past few years go to state really motivates us," Anderson said. "We don't want to be the team that misses."
Anderson won comfortably on Tuesday, finishing in 17 minutes, 14.9 seconds. He clocked in 20 seconds ahead of Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry, the runner-up.
It was another strong showing for the senior, who's gotten plenty of experience over the last few years running for a premier Division 3 program. Anderson took 15th at the state meet as a sophomore and seventh last fall.
He picked up another win individually — those are becoming commonplace over the last two years — but was equally excited to see the Macks secure the team title. Eddie Mittermeyer placed sixth and Paul Pfeifer was 10th to help McDonell finish atop the standings.
"I'm really proud of the team, especially after seeing their results today," Anderson said. "Knowing that they're all doing well and have all improved and are proud of themselves is good to see."
The Macks are junior-heavy, with Anderson serving as the lone senior among the team's top five finishers. But they've quickly made their mark as they've stepped up to replace last year's successful senior group.
"Last year we had three seniors that were kind of our middle pack, and this year all the guys are pretty motivated to be in that middle pack," Anderson said. "Just seeing these guys work really hard for that has been really nice."
Immanuel Lutheran's Andrew Lau took third place individually, Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts' Seth Hornby was fourth and Cadott's Peter Weir placed fifth.
Myers picks up first win
Eydie Myers could have been forgiven for being a bit surprised on Tuesday.
The Regis senior admitted her last two races weren't her finest. But she erased any frustrations with her showing in Cadott. Myers won the girls meet with a time of 20:47, taking first by roughly 19 seconds.
"My last two meets weren't my best, so it's nice to have a meet where it all pays off," she said. "I'm working toward state, and I don't know if I can get there, but winning today was definitely nice."
Myers pulled away from Rebecca Hornby of the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts toward the end of the second mile, putting more than enough distance between herself and the field to secure her first victory of the season.
By the end, only the golf cart that leads runners through the course was around Myers.
"I always like sticking with people because I think it's easier to pace yourself," Myers said. "But then I kind of felt like maybe I could do this and really pushed it. I was with (Hornby) for a while, then I just tried to stay with the cart."
The Ramblers took second as a team, only behind Stratford. Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel took third individually while Regis' Carly Borst was fourth.