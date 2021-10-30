McDonell's Dan Anderson closed out an impressive high school career with a third-place finish at the Division 3 state championship meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. His showing was the best among all local competitors in each division.
Anderson clocked in at 16 minutes, 15.4 seconds to earn his place among the state's top three. He finished one second behind Clay Taylor and 37 seconds behind Shane Griepentrog, both of Valders.
Durand's Parker Schneider, the defending state champion, placed sixth. The senior finished in 16:46.2. Glenwood City's JJ Williams finished just outside the top 10, running a time of 17:09.7 to take 12th. Whitehall's Kevin Carroll took 22nd.
Glenwood City's Austin Nelson (27th) and Cadott's Peter Weir (49th) both finished in the top 50. Immanuel Lutheran's Andrew Lau placed 66th.
The Spring Valley boys took ninth as a team, led by Charlie Maier's 28th-place finish. Ladysmith took 11th in the team standings and McDonell was 12th.
In the Division 3 girls race, Augusta's Bailey Peterson was the Chippewa Valley's top competitor. She finished in 20:00.5 to secure eighth place individually. Colfax's Molly Heidorn took 19th and Mondovi's Courtney Stadter was close behind at 25th.
Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (34th), Regis' Eydie Myers (38th) and Glenwood City's Kendall Schutz (43rd) all captured places in the top 50. Durand's Lauren Peterson was 55th, Flambeau's Kristen Lawton placed 58th and Regis' Carly Borst was 61st.
Division 1
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobson capped the year with a top five finish in her final race. The Mustangs' junior took fifth, crossing the finish line in 18:22.7. She helped Menomonie take fifth in the team standings.
Eau Claire Memorial's Jill Heth placed eighth, running a time of 18:56.6. Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach was 13th (19:15.4) and Chippewa Falls' Haley Mason was 34th (19:56.6). Menomonie's Ali Ruch (46th) also finished in the top 50.
On the boys side, Chippewa Falls senior Lukas Wagner wrapped up his impressive season by taking 31st at the state meet. He was the fastest local boy at the race.
Eau Claire Memorial's runners stuck together, with Colin Hanson placing 61st and Will Sylvester finishing 63rd.
Division 2
Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald ran to a sixth-place finish in the girls race, crossing the line in 19:18.4. Barron's Fran Peterson was close behind, clocking in at 19:26.6 to take ninth.
Elk Mound's Ellie Schiszik took 50th. Rice Lake's Norah Hastreiter was 52nd. The Rice Lake girls took sixth in the team standings.
Elk Mound junior Ian Hazen led all local runners in the boys race, placing 12th in the boys race. Teammate Aiden Schiferl took 31st.
Bloomer's Lucas Anderson cracked the top 40, placing 36th for the Blackhawks.