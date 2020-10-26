MENOMONIE — Logan McCoy has run for a while. Now he just does it without a ball.
McCoy, a Menomonie junior, made the switch to cross country this fall after spending the previous two years of his high school career playing boys soccer. He first ran competitively two winters ago when he joined track, but admitted even he wasn’t impressed with his results.
McCoy said he hit a low point last fall as he searched for a passion, something rewarding to really invest in. He found that in running when he began training in preparation for a summer marathon that was ultimately canceled. No matter, it got him moving on the path he remains on today.
“I loved playing soccer, but it was more of a hobby than a sport for me,” McCoy said. “Cross country ... I fell in love with it this year. I’ll definitely be returning next year.”
And after just a few months on the squad, he’s already a part of Menomonie history.
McCoy is one of seven qualifiers on the Mustangs’ boys cross country team set to compete at the state meet this weekend. It’s the first time the Menomonie boys squad has gone down as a team since 2006, and they won’t be alone on the bus either. The girls also qualified for state, the first time they have since 2016. It’s the first time both Menomonie teams have qualified since 1981.
The way the teams punched their ticket, with both winning sectional championships, had never happened before.
“It just means so much to all of us that we’re all going to go down together,” said Paige Anderson, who previously competed as an individual at state. “We didn’t know if we were even going to have a season this year. We treated every race like it was our last race.”
“It’s kind of crazy that the boys and we get to go,” Emma Mommsen added. “It’s going to be really fun on Saturday.”
For the girls, this season brought a third straight Big Rivers title – though this year’s is unofficial. For the boys, the past few years have featured a sharper incline.
McCoy said he heard from the veterans that the team set a goal of finishing third in the BRC in 2017, and ultimately slotted a spot lower. This year, Menomonie is undefeated, now shooting for a top three finish in the whole state.
“I’ve never seen a group of guys that work harder,” said Patrick Schwartz, who led the team with a second-place finish at sectionals individually. “We do a (kilometer), we collapse after, then we get up and do it again. I’m so proud of these guys. I could not be prouder.”
Runners like Schwartz, who were here through it all, have deepened McCoy’s appreciation of this unprecedented success.
“It’s not the same for me cause this is my first year. At this point, it’s my normalcy,” McCoy said. “But talking to like Ethan (Phillips), Patrick, our seniors, their freshman year, it’s so different for them. They’ve never had a year like this, where they’re undefeated.”
And while he wasn’t here for much of the climb, he’s bought into the brotherhood too.
“Just spending an hour everyday with the same six or seven guys, we all grow together so close,” McCoy said. “It’s hard to describe as an experience. It’s so weird to try and comprehend. You’re trying to put yourself through as much pain as possible for the people in your life that are closest to you in that moment.”
This year’s state cross country championships will take place at three locations, a common practice by the WIAA this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. Menomonie and the rest of the Division 1 qualifiers will compete at Arrowhead High School on Saturday, while D2 will run in Colby and D3 in West Salem.
A large crop of locals are set to compete. In addition to Menomonie, boys teams from McDonell, Spring Valley and Ladysmith and girls teams from Durand, Cameron and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser punched their state ticket.
Twenty-one locals are also completing as individuals: Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover and Lexi MacDonald, Hudson’s Anthony Weeks and Haley Joewe, Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason, River Falls’ Grant Magnuson, Barron’s Marcus Peterson and Fran Peterson, Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson, Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen, Glenwood City’s JJ Williams, Kendall Schultz and Bella Simmons, Durand’s Parker Schneider, Augusta’s Bailey Peterson, Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders, Colfax’s Molly Heidorn, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe and Joseph Jensen, Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt and Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton.
The format may be different, but it’s still state.
“This is the first time for almost all of us,” senior Morgan Selchow said. “We’re just really excited to be going.”