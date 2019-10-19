The cross country teams of the Big Rivers traveled to South Middle School just one week ago for the Old Abe Invite, giving teams a good look at their competition.
A fresh rainfall in the morning Saturday muddied that picture, but in the end, results at the conference’s championship meet mirrored last week. Menomonie earned back-to-back girls titles for the first time, while River Falls continued its dominance among the boys.
The girls race was headlined by three state-ranked squads: Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and the defending champion Mustangs. From the beginning Hudson’s Rachel Ball and Memorial’s Jillian Heth took off, which was to be expected. They were the only two girls to break 19 minutes last week.
By the time the race reached its halfway point, Hudson and Memorial had their top two runners coming through, while Menomonie was still waiting. The Mustangs had a two-woman pack of Madeline Palmer and Paige Anderson ready to make a move.
“It helps to have contact with our partners,” Anderson said. “We’ll find a target and keep moving toward that target.”
Palmer and Anderson were side-by-side closing in on the 3,000-meter mark, where Palmer started to separate herself.
“They finished really strong. That’s really what we do, try to run even pace,” said Menomonie girls head coach Craig Olson.
Palmer and Anderson finished 3rd and 4th, respectively.
Hudson took the top two spots, meaning the Mustangs would need to show off their depth to repeat. And that’s just what they did.
“When you can put your 4-5-6 ahead of their 3-4 you have an advantage,” Olson said.
Isabella Jacobsen and Rachel Dietrich finished within .8 seconds of each other to bring in two more Mustangs before any Raider or Old Abe came in the chute. Ali Ruch and Emma Mommsen rounded out the scoring to give the Mustangs their first set of back-to-back titles after previously only winning in 1981.
On a team that has only one upperclassmen running today, Dietrich is the only runner that has had a season without a BRC title, but Anderson gives credit to past teams.
“Our culture’s been passed through every single year,” she said.
A win for the 17th-ranked Wildcats was all but a forgone conclusion on the boys side after River Falls more than doubled the next Big Rivers team at the Old Abe Invite. The race was more for second place and personal goals.
Memorial, Hudson and Menomonie were the main candidates in the battle for second. The top five was filled with Hudson and River Falls runners, but Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz snuck in at fourth, It was the highest finish for a Menomonie runner since 2006.
Scout Stokes was the first runner in for Memorial, coming in sixth to earn the first-team all-conference spot that he was shooting for.
“I was trying to stick with that front pack as much as I could,” Stokes said.
Stokes was setting the pace with senior teammate Aidan Snow for the first 2,000 meters before taking off.
“I knew that was a section (where) I could speed up so I focused on that a lot,” Stokes said.
Snow finished in 10th place and on second team All-BRC. The Abes beat Hudson via the sixth runner tie-breaker to match last year’s runner-up finish, a showing that came back to the goals for the Abes.
“Our goal was put our body in front of as many bodies as we can,” boys head coach Casey Bently said.
Focus for all the Big Rivers teams now shifts to New Richmond for sectionals, where the top two teams and top five non-team runners advance to the state meet.