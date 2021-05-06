Under ordinary circumstances, some of these girls would be lining up around the track and waiting for the starting pistol to pop at this time of year.
But this is no usual May. When the Eau Claire Memorial girls line up for a race this weekend, it won't be of the track variety. It'll be for a state championship in cross country.
The Old Abes will head to Janesville to compete at the alternate fall state meet on Saturday, capping off a season unlike any other.
"It's been different this year," junior Jill Heth said. "Normally we run against mostly the same teams at every meet, and over the years we've gotten to know the runners that we should be pacing ourselves with. This year, having completely different teams that we're running with, you kind of have to get reacquainted and adapt."
The unfamiliar has been the theme of the year for this group, so why should the state meet be any different?
They've got state experience — Memorial qualified for the 2019 state championships — but it's not entirely applicable this time around. The state meet is held in Wisconsin Rapids in the fall, but will be at Blackhawk Golf Course this spring, a new venue for all the runners.
But as long as there's a starting line and a finish line, there's at least something they're used to.
"State is always very different anyway, because people always go out and start the race a lot faster than they probably should just because of the environment," Heth said. "You just kind of need to remember to be patient."
Memorial qualified for the state meet by taking second place at sectionals last weekend. Eau Claire North freshman Katie Rassbach advanced to state individually by winning the sectional race, while Memorial's Ben Young also qualified for the boys race.
The girls race takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the boys race at 11 a.m.
The Memorial girls will race as a team by virtue of their sectional performance. They've done their homework for the race ahead.
"It's three big loops with a hill," senior Ava Pankratz said. "So we kind of know what to expect. We've never been there before, but we're prepared."
Heth and Pankratz finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at sectionals. Madyson Rosenberger, Rachel Anderson, Mea Hansen, Bryanna Hoffman and Caity Bentley all finished in the top 35 as well.
The Old Abes took second, only behind sectional champion De Pere. Four of their runners competed at the 2019 state meet, where they took 14th out of 20 teams in Division 1.
The experience and recent results have got confidence high heading into the final meet of the season.
"I feel like if we all race smart and don't go out too fast, with the spirit of it being state, with some good times I feel like we can try to get in the top half, maybe even higher," Pankratz said. "I have some high expectations for us this weekend."
Once the last runner has crossed the finish line on Saturday, they'll be able to put their focus back on their normal spring sports. If anything, cross country has prepared them better than ever for a quickly-arriving track and field season.
"We'll definitely already have the base down for the longer distances," Pankratz said. "We've already got our base and endurance down, so I think it'll honestly help us a lot."