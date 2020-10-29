Cross country runners will be chasing ghosts this Halloween weekend.
The cross country state meet, set to be run in three different locations on Saturday, will feature heats this year to cut down on participants in each race amid the coronavirus pandemic. It won't be nearly as obvious who won while crossing the finish line. Competitors will have to wait to find out how they and their teams placed, some for an additional two runs through the 5,000-meter course.
"We could win our session and we could win the whole thing," McDonell boys and girls coach Marty Bushland said. "Or we could win our session and finish eighth or ninth. I don't think that will happen, where we'll win our session and place that low, but we'll see."
The field itself has also been cut down. There are 12 schools competing as a team in each division, an eight-team decrease from the usual turnout in Division 1 and four-team cut in D2 and D3.
The divisions have been split into three sessions, kicking off with the girls' Session A race at 9:30 a.m. and ending with the boys Session C race at 4:10 p.m. Each gender has a six-hour difference between the first and third sessions in all three divisions.
"Normally there's like 180 kids in the race," said Menomonie senior Patrick Schwartz, who has previously competed at the state meet as an individual. "It's just a huge pack and it's easy to get out super hard, there's a ton of people to chase. This year ... it's going to be about the same size we've been racing in all year, so it's not going to be that much bigger of a meet.
"Everyone's still going to be excited. The atmosphere's still going to be there, everyone's going to have the adrenaline pumping."
The McDonell boys will be among the group forced to wait to discover their fate. The Macks run in the first boys session in Division 3, set for 10:10 a.m. Menomonie, which punched its state ticket in both boys and girls for the first time since 1981, will run in the third and final session of DI in both genders.
The final runners may have a better idea of how well they'll need to run, but could be dealing with a more weathered course.
"It's kind of the same setup as subsectionals," Menomonie junior Emma Mommsen said. "It's a little hard because we were the first race at subsectionals, so we didn't know how the next race was going to do. We're the last race (at state), so we should be fine."
You might not see them, but the competition might be a couple strides ahead of you.
"Even if you're in complete space, every second is going to count," Schwartz said. "That could be a guy in another race that you're trying to beat out."
Division 1 will be run at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, while D2 will compete at Colby High School and D3 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Boys teams from Spring Valley and Ladysmith and girls teams from Durand, Cameron and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will compete along with the McDonell boys and Menomonie boys and girls. Twenty locals are also scheduled to compete: In D1, Rice Lake's Derek Penzkover, Hudson’s Anthony Weeks and Haley Joewe, Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason and River Falls’ Grant Magnuson; in D2, Barron’s Marcus Peterson and Fran Peterson, Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson and Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen; and in D3, Glenwood City’s JJ Williams, Kendall Schultz and Bella Simmons, Durand’s Parker Schneider, Augusta’s Bailey Peterson, Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders, Colfax’s Molly Heidorn, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe and Joseph Jensen, Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt and Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton.
Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald also qualified but will be home isolating after being identified as a close contact to a fellow student who tested positive for COVID-19. She finished sixth in her sectional to earn the right to compete at state.
“It was definitely really hard knowing we’ve put in a ton work this season and now it’s not gone, but it’s just going to be hard not to see that final last product of what we could have gotten to,” MacDonald said.
Yet another odd and unfortunate occurrence in what has been an odd and unfortunate year.
"It's all new," Bushland said of the 2020 setup. "I'm hoping this is the last of it and I can coach another 100 years and not have to deal with this COVID stuff, just talk about the 2020 season that was and never go back."