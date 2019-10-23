The prep cross country season has led to this.
Sectionals take place this weekend as dozens of local runners look to punch their ticket to the WIAA state championship meet in Wisconsin Rapids on November 2.
A glance at each of the area’s sectional meets:
Division 1 at New Richmond
The goal and cliche for any team come tournament time is survive and advance, and for 11 of the 12 teams in the New Richmond sectional, qualifying as sectional runner-up will be more than enough.
On the boys side it would appear as though River Falls — fresh off a Big Rivers title — is the clear cut favorite.
“I don’t think anyone’s gonna catch them,” said Eau Claire Memorial boys head coach Casey Gently. “After that I think it’s anyone’s game.”
The fight for that second-place trophy could come from different regions.
There’s the Mississippi Valley conference champion Onalaska, which had three runners under the 17-minute mark at the MVC meet last week.
There’s the familiar Big Rivers foes of Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and Menomonie. The Abes beat Hudson on a tiebreaker at the conference meet last week for second place. Just a week before that though, Menomonie was four points ahead of Hudson, showing how tight the margins are. The Mustangs are led by Patrick Schwartz who has been putting up low scores all season and was fourth at conference, the highest finish by a Mustang at the BRC meet since 2005.
Finally in that mix is the Middle Border champion, New Richmond, racing on its home course. The Tigers were second at the Old Abe Invite two weeks ago on a flat course that’s similar to the Tigers’ own. It’s a 5K race that will require all seven runners to be on their game and could come down to a few points for that runner-up spot.
“We could run real well and get second,” noted Bently. “We could run real well and get 5th.”
It will be the same Big Rivers triplets going for a state berth on the girls side, but it will be a different set of triplets stealing the headlines. Onalaska’s junior trio of Kora, Lydia, and Amalia Maleck led their team to a third-place finish at state last year. With everyone back from that squad, the Hilltoppers won last week’s MVC score with 16 points. Nearly perfect.
With first place seemingly in hand, bring in Menomonie, Hudson and Memorial for second place. Menomonie just wrapped up its second straight BRC title, but hasn’t been to state since 2016. The lack of a top-10 sectional finisher has hurt the Mustangs in years past, but with Madeline Palmer and Paige Anderson, placing third and fourth at conference (the best ever for Mustang runners) that gap has closed.
“It’s really gonna take guts,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter what day it is, it’s always gonna be a tough competition.”
Memorial, which was third a year ago, will be led by sophomore Jillian Heth. Since placing third after last year’s Old Abe Invite, she’s been in the top five five times this year and been building in conference since last year’s home invite.
“I just realized that I can be up there with these people,” said Heth about last year’s invite. “There’s a point where it’s going to hurt no matter how fast you go and you’ve just got to push through it.”
Also look for Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason and Ella Behling to fight for individual spots.
Division 2 at Saint Croix Central
Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover was second team all-Big Rivers and will pace the Warriors. The Warriors figure to be in the mix with Osceola and Northwestern, who beat the Warriors early this year in Rice Lake.
In the girls race, Rice Lake was third a year ago. Led by Alexi MacDonald, coming off a 10th-place finish at the conference meet, figures to be in the mix against the same teams with Heart O’ North winner Hayward and Middle Border winner Osceola dueling it out.
Division 2 at Colby
They were close.
Eleven points. That’s all it took for Elk Mound to miss state two years ago in Boyceville. With three of the top runners coming back, surely the Mounders were going to be in the mix for a D3 state berth.
Well, the offseason saw the Mounters move up to D2 with only six more students than the largest D3 school, Westby, had. Elk Mound had enough to be in the top half of the sectional, but a fourth-place finish kept them out of the state field.
“It’s not that the top is that much better, it’s that top-middle. There are more of them,” said Elk Mound head coach Jeremiah Fredrickson of the difference in divisions.
And the Mounders had a top runner in Cade Hanson, but with other schools getting more runners in the top 20, Elk Mound was in a hole two runners in. This year’s Mounders team is ready to fill those gaps with this team being deeper than ever. Freshmen Ian Hazen, Aiden Schiferl, and Trae Schaefer were all on the all-conference team for Elk Mound’s repeat of the Dunn-St. Croix. This came after Elk Mound never previously lifted the first-place trophy since the program began in 2010.
“They’re cranking out good times so far,” said Hanson, who was 17th last year after finishing 16th in Division 3 in 2017. “I’m excited to see what they do at sectionals.”
A good portion of the success of the underclassmen is from the squad that just missed out in D3: Andrew Pathos and the older Hazen brother Seth, alongside Hanson.
“They were disappointed and have been pushing the younger kids to get better,” said Fredrickson.
This being the second year in the Colby sectional, the Mounders were able to adjust their schedule to go against teams they’ll see on Saturday.
“It’s going to benefit us when we get to sectionals because we know who we’re racing,” Hanson said.
Division 3 at Boyceville
They’ve been consistent.
What other way is there to describe the Glenwood City girls cross country team? They’ve gone to state the past five seasons after never going before. Now the Hilltoppers are a large favorite to win the Boyceville sectional for the fourth season in a row.
The Hilltoppers came into the season with the goal of winning the Dunn-St. Croix missing out on last year’s title by one point.
“It lingered with our seniors,” said head coach Matthew Schutz.
Emily Bethell and Izzy Williams had never not won a conference title until last season. The Hilltoppers were not going to let that happen again this season. Kinzie Strong and Williams retained all-conference spots and four other ‘Toppers combined to fill five of the top eight spots to win the conference.
For Schutz it took a while for his team to really hit their stride.
“It took until (a meet in) Amery where we actually got the five to run together,” he said.
That race was the week before conference. The Hilltoppers won that meet by more than double over Amery. They followed that up with a fifth-place finish at the Old Abe invite behind D1’s Menomonie, Memorial and Hudson before winning their third DSC title in four seasons.
Glenwood City added Strong to this team after playing volleyball prior to this season. Strong is used to running on the big stage though. She was a part of Glenwood’s 4x800 track relay team that won regionals alongside Williams and Gabby Moede, and stepped up big time at last week’s conference meet, placing fifth.
While going to state is the Hilltoppers’ main goal, Schutz knew that the conference race would be the harder one.
“We knew Durand was going to be the toughest for us to face,” said Schutz. “There is no Durand in our sectional.”
Cloverbelt runners-up Fall Creek, led by freshman conference champ Jenna Anders, figures to be in the mix at the sectional, along with 15th-ranked Cameron, which moves south after winning the South Shore sectional last year.
Even more consistent out of the Boyceville sectional has been McDonell. The Macks have qualified for state six of the past seven years out of sectional four. This year’s Macks squad has had to replace Charlie Bleskachek, who competed at state cross country three of his four seasons as well as all four in track.
But Dan Anderson and Joe Thaler placed first and second at the Cloverbelt meet, helping McDonell win their third straight Cloverbelt title, although it took them a while to get there.
“We have a lot of basketball players who come in good basketball shape, but not cross country shape,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said after the Macks finished second at the Altoona Invite in September. “But the season’s long enough that we can race in shape.”
Once they were in shape, McDonell occupied five of the top 16 spots at conference and will be set up well by Bushland to run well Saturday.
“We know where we want to be and what it takes to get out of that sectional,” he said.
Dairyland champions Augusta, as well as Heart O’ North runner-up Cameron figure to be in the mix as well.
Division 3 at Westby
Defending state champion Aquinas look to be the favorites to win the boys race. The section will have a new winner for the first time in three years after Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi’s graduation after winning the last three state titles in D3. Durand’s Parker Schneider and Manny Bauer will look for an individual spot after combining to place second in the 3,200 relay last spring during track.
The Durand girls were sectional runner-up last year in the team’s first berth to state. The Panthers have now added Kendall Hagness, who won the Westby invite in September.
The girls race will feature sophomores Anelise Egge and Madison Sand, who last year became the only freshmen to break 19:30 at state since the switch to 5K in 2014.
Osseo-Fairchild senior Kari Herman has advanced to state all three seasons, including 2017’s sectional title.