It is not unusual to see runners in a cross-country meet whose lower legs and feet are plastered in mud when they cross the finish line. The competitors at Saturday's Husky Invitational held at the Eau Claire City Wells proved no exception to this.

Barron's Fran Peterson, the winner of the girls race, appeared to appreciate the efforts of meet staff to keep the course safe for all competitors. She explained meet personnel had used a two-hour weather delay in the race start to revise the course to make sure all surfaces were safe. The senior explained after her 18:44.8 race finish the only complaint she had on course was that it was a bit windier than she liked.