CADOTT – As Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders entered the final 1,000 yards of Saturday morning’s Cloverbelt cross country championship, she suddenly began veering off course.
Her shocked father, Terry Anders, looked on with growing concern for his freshman daughter’s well-being. It was just over three weeks ago that Terry watched as his daughter collapsed onto the grass at the Durand Invitational, unable to finish the race.
Now, he watched as his exhausted daughter took an unnecessary right hand turn away from the finish line.
“I thought she was disoriented and I wasn’t sure if she was going to make the last 1,000 yards,” Terry recalled. “I said, ‘Jenna, this way!’ and her eyes opened up like she woke up. ... I was just hoping she would hold on.”
Startled by her mistake, Anders returned back to the course and finished with incredible speed, setting a new Fall Creek school record and taking the Cloverbelt's top spot with a time of 19:40.1, over 20 seconds faster than Savannah Schley of Loyal/Greenwood who finished second.
“It was like a 90 degree turn to the right, she took about three to five steps then had to turn and get back on the path," Terry said. "It probably cost her a few seconds.”
As Anders crossed the finish line, she collapsed into her mother’s arms.
“It’s kind of a routine to do that,” she said. “One of my favorite things to do is to finish and know my parents are there for me to hold me and just let me rest on them.”
In the pouring, cold rain, it took Anders a while to warm up and catch her breath after the race. She said the trail was very wet, making it the winding Whispering Pines course extra difficult.
Despite the tricky terrain, she showed the poise and stamina of a racer much older.
“I’m here trying to prove people wrong and show that I can do it,” she said. “I’m a freshman and I’m trying to prove that I can do what I put my mind to.”
Her first-place finish helped lead the Crickets to a second-place team finish with 83 points, falling nine back of Colby/Abbotsford.
On the boys side, it was McDonell’s Dan Anderson, another underclassmen, who took home the Cloverbelt conference championship. The sophomore finished with a time of 17:14.4, edging his senior teammate Joey Thaler, who finished second at 17:26.5.
The two boys have pushed each other all season, according to McDonell coach Marty Bushland. Anderson transferred into McDonell from North this year and has quickly become a difference-maker for the Macks, who were looking to replace last year’s star Charlie Bleskachek.
“Dan has been a blessing to our program,” Bushland said. “He was the angel that showed up at our doorstep.”
Anderson finished 30th last year for North at the Big Rivers Conference championship meet with a time of 18:12.5. This season, though, with an extra push Anderson has been able to shave seconds off his time with Thaler by his side.
“I realized he needed a push to take him to another level,” Thaler said. “I’ve taken him for an extra five to 10 minutes on a cool down or an extra mile on a long and easy day, just doing that to make him better and that showed today.”
Anderson acknowledges Thaler’s help has made him faster.
“If I didn’t have Joey, I definitely wouldn’t be running as good as I am right now,” Anderson said. “He’s a good role model of what a runner could be.”
The two boys, along with 11th placed Luke Newton, 13th placed Caleb Thornton, and 16th placed Max Hauser led the Macks to the team conference title with 42 points, edging Regis who took second with 75 points.