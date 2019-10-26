FALL CREEK — It’s the middle of a cold January night in 2018 when Elizabeth Whinery wakes up with a pain in her chest. It’s sudden, and almost as quickly as it appears, it’s gone, like a cigarette butt being extinguished on her breast. She’s startled for a moment, unsure of what just happened. She checks to see if maybe it was a bug bite, but with nothing there, she ignores it and goes back to sleep.
At her annual physical she mentions the pain almost in passing to her doctor. Whinery doesn’t think much of it, but the doctor wants to schedule some tests.
First it’s a mammogram and an ultrasound to check her breasts. They both come back clean and Whinery appears fine. But one more test is scheduled, just to make sure.
“It wasn’t supposed to be a biopsy,” Whinery remembered. “But it ended up being a biopsy and then I got the phone call.”
Stage 3 Breast cancer.
“It was terrifying,” she said. “There is not really any way of preparing for that.”
Whinery had everything ahead of her. Just eight years before the diagnosis she had uprooted her family from England to move to the Chippewa Valley. It was a terrifying decision, she said, but amazed by the beauty of the area she decided she had to move. She packed her life into 23 boxes and eight suitcases and started fresh. It had taken years to get settled, but now she was into her new Fall Creek home and had found a community as the Eau Claire Memorial equestrian team head coach.
The battle with cancer has been long and exhausting for Whinery. She’s been through five surgeries and has at least one more on the horizon. But through it all, she’s had the Memorial team by her side, supporting her in ways she could have never imagined. The team has been there for her, and she for them. It’s been a painful year-plus, but today Memorial will have a chance to show just how special they are inside the ring, when they wrap up the final day of the 2019 state equestrian show with a chance to win a Division B title.
Whinery doesn’t really remember the moment she got the diagnosis. She remembers texting her husband the words “I have cancer” because a call seemed too difficult. Then came telling her children.
“It was absolutely horrible,” she said. “You never hear about cancer unless people are dying from it, so that was kind of terrifying.”
Unable to work and with medical bills piling up, Whinery’s financial situation became dire.
“We were going to lose this place,” she said while sitting at her dining room table. “It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying. It’s like anyone else who has medical issues in this country, they risk losing everything.”
That’s when Whinery’s Memorial team became her support system. All the hours she had put in to help them in the ring came back to her tenfold.
The team began raising money for Whinery. Amy Berlin, one of the mothers on the team, knit a quilt that was raffled off to raise over $1,000 to help with Whinery’s bills.
“They literally kept us afloat,” she said. “They were bringing food over. I still have one of the moms out there, I don’t even have the words for her, she has been doing my horse chores for weeks because I’ve been sick.”
They do it because of what Whinery has done for the team and their daughters.
“She just always gives the kids everything she’s got,” Berlin said. “We wish she would take more time for herself, but Liz doesn’t do that, she’s not a selfish person, she just wants to help these kids get as far as they can.”
Just 36 hours after her most recent surgery, she defied her doctors orders and snuck out of the house to help the team load horses into trailers.
“She gives her all to everybody, sometimes to the detriment of her own health,” said Joy Gasser, the team’s assistant administrator. “She’s always there.”
Whinery said she never did any of this for some sort of return. She said she wasn’t expecting the incredible outpouring of support from her community. Rather, it’s just the way people are around here.
“I guess Americans like to do it big,” she said with laugh.
Memorial will enter the final day of the state show with a chance to take home a championship. The team is going to need a big showing in the gaming events, but this team knows how to rally together and nobody is going to count Whinery and the Old Abes out.