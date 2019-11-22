Henry Theisen and Tristan Root of Regis are three-time selections and overall there are nine repeaters from last year on the 2019 Leader-Telegram All-City football team.
Regis, which finished 13-1 after Thursday’s 7-0 loss to St. Mary’s Springs in the Division 6 state championship game, and Memorial, a playoff team with a 5-5 record, dominate the team.
Theisen, a two-way player up front, was the Ramblers’ top blocker and also was credited with 78 tackles, including 10 in the championship game, while Root was chosen as a running back and placekicker, a position he earned for the third straight year.
Other Ramblers named to the offense were lineman Riley Bauer and fullback Gus Theisen while selected on defense were Gabe Chenal and Jackson Curtis in the line, Payton Kostka and David Haselwander at linebacker and Hayden Reinders, Luke Rooney and Alex Leis in the secondary.
Root leads city runners with 1,066 yards at an 8.5 clip, 26 total touchdowns and 228 points. He also passed and caught passes for scores and made 58 extra point kicks and a 45-yarder among four field goals.
Gus Theisen, one of only two sophomores selected, averaged 8.7 yards with 574 and scored 16 touchdowns.
Reinders was another top running back with 871 yards at a 9.4 average but was equally adept on defense where he was chosen. He included 74 tackles and four sacks.
Bryson Johnson was a record-setting passer for the Old Abes for the second straight year, throwing for 1,810 yards and 11 touchdowns to bring his career totals to 4,100 yards passing, 4,502 total offense and 37 touchdowns.
He threw to all-star receivers Calvin Tanner, a repeater, Will Hesse and Jack Piper. Tanner caught 26 for 555 yards and three scores to bring his career totals to 1,411 yards and 16 TDs. Hesse piled up 581 yards with 27 catches, seven for scores while Piper, who was named as a utility player, caught 20 for 308 yards and was also used as a runner and in the kicking game.
Despite missing a good share of the season with injuries, Memorial’s Loyal Crawford was chosen on the basis of setting a city single-game record with 338 yards and five touchdowns. Overall, he ran for 671 yards at a 9.1 average and scored 11 TD.
Up front, the Abes were led by impressive junior Hank Boese and repeater Nick Oberding.
North is represented by RB Sam Barby and kick returner Charlie Wolter. Barby was the heart of a vastly-improved Husky attack, smashing the line for the school’s most yards since 2004, gaining 778 at a 5.3 clip and scoring seven times.
Wolter, a junior, rushed for 376 yards at a 5.8 clip and also returned two kickoffs for TDs.
Defensively, Chenal, a first-year Regis player, teamed with Curtis up front to stop enemy ball carriers along with linebackers Kostka and Haselwander. Kostka led the Ramblers in tackles with 120 and got a lot of help. Chenal totaled 91 with 3 1/2 sacks and Haselwander had 76 tackles.
They are joined in the line by two repeaters – Memorial junior Matt Gerber and North’s Anthony Pogodzinski, the only Husky chosen on defense. Gerber finished the season strong and was credited with 51 tackles that included six sacks. Pogodzinski, also a two-way player, was among the North leaders in tackles and a force up front in his three-year career for the Huskies.
Memorial got strong linebacker play from Garin Garlie, second on the team with 53 tackles, and Mitch Voller, who led the city with eight sacks among 41 tackles.
Joining Reinders in the secondary are teammates Luke Rooney, who was credited with 18 tackles in the championship game and led the city with five interceptions along with Aaron Haselwander; Leis, credited with 106 tackles and Ethan Van Grunsven, Memorial’s leader in tackles with 62.
North’s Cole Keiser was selected as the punter, averaging close to 35 yards.
The team was chosen upon the recommendations of the city coaches.
L-T ALL-CITY FOOTBALL TEAM
Offense
Receivers: Calvin Tanner, Memorial, 5-10, 175, Sr; Will Hesse, Memorial 5-9, 150, Sr.
Linemen: Henry Theisen, Regis, 6-3, 234, Sr.; Hank Boese, Memorial, 6-0, 205, Jr.; Riley Bauer, Regis, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Nick Oberding, Memorial, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Quarterback: Bryson Johnson, Memorial, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Running Backs: Tristan Root, Regis, 5-10, 180, Sr; Sam Barby, North, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Gus Theisen, Regis, 5-11, 172, Soph; Loyal Crawford, Memorial, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Utility: Jack Piper, Memorial, 6-1, 160, Sr.
Kick Returner: Charlie Wolter, North, 5-11, 155, Jr.
Place Kicker: Root, Regis.
Defense
Line: Grant Gerber, Memorial, 6-3, 225, Jr.; Gabe Chenal, Regis, 6-4, 227, Sr.; Anthony Pogodzinski, North, 5-10, 237, Sr.; Jackson Curtis, Regis, 6-2, 231, Sr.
Linebackers: Payton Kostka, Regis, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Garin Garlie, Memorial, 6-0, 200, Sr.; David Haselwander, Regis, 6-2, 155, Jr.; Mitch Voller, Memorial, 6-3, 175, Sr.
Backs: Hayden Reinders, Regis, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Ethan Van Grunsven, Memorial, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Luke Rooney, Regis, 6-3, 181, Sr.; Alex Leis, Regis, 5-11, 162, Soph.,
Punter: Cole Keiser, North, 6-2, 180, Sr.