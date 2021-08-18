There is no shortage of proven talents set to hit football fields around the Chippewa Valley this fall.
An unusual 16 non-seniors earned Leader-Telegram All-Northwest selections last fall, including eight on the first team. While high school football is always about reloading and filling holes, some teams have the luxury of players who have already proven they are among the best the state has to offer.
Here’s a look at ten of those student-athletes who are worthy of keeping an eye on if you’re heading out to watch a game:
Maddux Allen, sr., QB, Cumberland: Allen was last year’s All-Northwest first team quarterback after putting up an incredibly efficient season for the undefeated Beavers. He completed 149 of his 185 attempts last fall, throwing for 1,969 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’ll have to adjust to life without his favorite target, though, as wide receiver and last year’s All-Northwest Player of the Year Jack Martens graduated and is now playing at South Dakota.
Simon Bauer, sr., RB, Durand: Bauer shared Cloverbelt Conference offensive player of the year honors after putting up 1,375 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 174 carries for the Panthers last season. Don’t let his 5-foot-8 frame fool you. The All-Northwest first teamer was tough to bring down, recording 7.9 yards per rush and recording three or more touchdowns in four games last season. His rushing TD total was good for fifth in the state.
Alex Belongia, sr., WR, Rice Lake: Belongia ravaged Big Rivers defenses last season, averaging 31.5 yards per reception. He hauled in 25 passes for 787 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him first team All-Northwest honors.
Michael Karlen, sr., K/RB, Stanley-Boyd: Karlen rewrote the Oriole kicking record book last year, notably hitting from 46 yards out. He went 11 for 14 on field goals and 20 of 23 on extra points, earning him a first team All-Northwest nod and a spot on the Associated Press All-State fall second team.
Cooper Nichols, sr., WR, Stanley-Boyd: Nichols was a first-team All-Cloverbelt selection and an All-Northwest second teamer after catching 38 passes for 643 yards and six touchdowns. He was a big piece in an explosive Oriole offense, which surpassed 30 points in three games.
Zander Rockow, jr., RB/LB & Gus Theisen, sr., RB/LB, Regis: Rockow was the only sophomore from 11-man to make last year’s All-Northwest team, earning a selection as a first team defensive lineman after accumulating 26 tackles and a sack. He was a leader for a defense that held opponents to an average of 9.4 points last season and is ranked among the best prospects in the state by multiple outlets. He’s getting Division I looks on the recruiting trail. On offense, he combines with Theisen, a second team All-Northwest running back pick, for a powerful duo. Combined they ran for 743 yards in a Rambler offense that prioritizes using a stable of backs.
Blake Siebert, sr., DL, Cumberland: Siebert received a preferred walk-on offer earlier this month from the Wisconsin Badgers, adding to a list of options that includes schools at the Division I, II and III levels. A two-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, he also has offers from Central Michigan and St. Thomas.
Dale Tetrault, jr., WR/DB & Xayvion Matthews, sr., RB/LB, McDonell: Tetrault was one of 8-man’s brightest stars last season, leading the state in receptions (47), yards (896) and touchdowns (11). He’s actually accompanied by another state leader in Matthews, who in addition to running back duties led Wisconsin’s 8-man teams in tackles from the linebacker spot.