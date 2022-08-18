La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North players and fans celebrate after the Huskies’ victory against La Crosse Logan on Aug. 26, 2021, at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The magic that prep football is capable of producing can be found anywhere. From the juggernauts to the underdogs, anything can happen under the lights on a Friday night.

That much was abundantly clear in 2021, where each passing week seemed to bring another sensational story of triumph in the Chippewa Valley. From a nonconference victory or a last-second playoff win, the moments were all over.