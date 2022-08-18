The magic that prep football is capable of producing can be found anywhere. From the juggernauts to the underdogs, anything can happen under the lights on a Friday night.
That much was abundantly clear in 2021, where each passing week seemed to bring another sensational story of triumph in the Chippewa Valley. From a nonconference victory or a last-second playoff win, the moments were all over.
Who could forget the emotion on display at Carson Park last August when Eau Claire North cast aside its 51-game losing streak with a victory over La Crosse Logan? The Huskies had to endure some tense moments and even a weather delay, but they fully earned the exuberant celebration on the field afterward.
“It feels like I won the damn Super Bowl,” North linebacker Blaze Tody said with a massive smile etched on his face — a fair reaction after a stretch of several years without a victory.
About a month later, Stanley-Boyd provided fireworks in a big Cloverbelt showdown against Mondovi. The Orioles trailed by a touchdown as they lined up for the final snap of the game. When the clock flashed three zeroes, they were victors.
Mike Karlen caught a pass at the 13-yard line with time expired and evaded just enough defenders to stretch the ball out to the pylon for a score. It gave Stanley-Boyd a walk-off, 28-27 victory, and was undoubtedly one of the best finishes of the season.
“I see their defender coming and I was like, this is it,” Karlen said. “I’ve got to either score or we get a loss. I just put my head down and saw the pylon.”
Speaking of thrilling finishes, fans in Augusta on Sept. 24 last year got a treat. The Beavers were playing Pepin/Alma in a crucial Dairyland Conference clash between the league’s top two teams. With under two minutes to go, it looked like the Eagles were about to close in on the conference title.
Augusta trailed by four and had just fumbled inside Pepin/Alma’s 10-yard line. The Eagles took over with 1:09 remaining, but gave up a fumble of their own to breath new life into the Beavers. Seventeen seconds later, Tyler Brixen caught a go-ahead touchdown from Brennan King to steal the game for Augusta.
“Coach put me on the field and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go out there and make a play to win the game for the team,’” Brixen said.
As the calendar turned to October and November, games became even more important with the postseason underway. Teams were well-served to remember that a contest is never over until it’s actually over. Just ask Menomonie.
The Mustangs trailed DeForest 22-0 at halftime of a Level 2 playoff game in Division 2. The Norskies dominated the first half and appeared to be in no danger of letting up. Menomonie had other plans.
The Mustangs outscored DeForest 29-3 in the second half for an unbelievable 29-25 win, sending them to the state quarterfinals. Reed Styer scored the winning touchdown on a 10-yard run with 45 seconds left.
“That was the best high school football game I’ve ever been a part of,” Mustangs coach Mike Sinz said. “Our kids just played an unbelievable second half. I’m so proud of them. They’re such high character, outstanding kids, and I’m just so happy for them.”
These are just a few of the many moments that stood out in 2021. More plays are waiting to be made as the new season kicks off tonight. It’s time to see who’s ready to make them.