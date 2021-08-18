You never know what will happen on a given Friday night under the lights, but there are some matchups that on paper just scream “can’t miss.”
Here are eight the Leader-Telegram staff have circled on their calendars heading into the season:
Boyceville at Spring Valley, Sept. 10: The top two teams in the Dunn-St. Croix last year duke it out early in the season after 2020’s meeting was canceled. The Cardinals were the class of the restructured DSC last year, going undefeated while scoring an average of 45 points per game.
Hudson at Menomonie, Sept. 10: These teams split the unofficial Big Rivers title last year, with Hudson winning the head-to-head matchup in Week 1. That meeting was tight, a 30-23 Raider triumph, despite the Mustangs dealing with serious roster limitations due to contact tracing. This go-around, both teams should be closer to full strength.
Durand at Regis, Sept. 16: We were robbed of a matchup between the Panthers’ stellar running back, Simon Bauer, and the always tough Regis defense when the Ramblers were forced to end their season early last season due to the pandemic. Bauer is back for his senior year, and the Rambler defense returns some stalwarts too as the two historic programs are set to battle as Cloverbelt rivals for the first time.
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, Oct. 8: New Mustangs coach Mike Sinz returns to the school where he coached the previous four seasons now donning the same maroon and gold he wore as a player. Across the field, new Old Abe coach Rob Scott will also see his former players in a game this year. The former Superior assistant will battle the Spartans on Sept. 24.
Regis at Stanley-Boyd, Oct. 8: The Ramblers went undefeated in their shortened five-game campaign last year, including a 31-13 win against the Orioles. But Stanley-Boyd has five All-Cloverbelt first team selections returning, including QB Carsen Hause and wide receiver Cooper Nichols. Regis has two first team all-league picks back as well, Hank Axelrod and Zander Rockow.
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North, Oct. 15: The always heavily discussed city game once again comes in the final week of the regular season. The Huskies, still looking to break their losing streak, hung with the Old Abes in last spring’s bout before Memorial pulled away for a 20-0 win.
Rice Lake at New Richmond, Oct. 15: Week 9 of the season brings Rice Lake’s swan song in the Big Rivers, and it comes against the league’s newest program. The Warriors, who petitioned the WIAA to remain in the BRC, will move to the Middle Border Conference next fall to facilitate River Falls’ return to the league.
Lake Holcombe at Cornell, Oct. 15: These longtime co-op partners decided to split, making the transition from one 11-man program to two 8-man teams. They are both competing as a part of the Rogue Independence Conference.