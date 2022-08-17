Rice Lake at Menomonie football

Rice Lake’s Carson Tomesh runs with the ball during a game against Menomonie on Oct. 1, 2021, in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Rice Lake Warriors football team enters a new season with a whole host of new opponents on the schedule playing in the Middle Border Conference.

In making that move the Warriors have plenty of experience along the offensive line and front seven of the defense to make an immediate impact. Rice Lake is coming off of a Division 3 state runner-up finish a season ago when they were co-champions of the Big Rivers and rattled off four playoff wins to reach Madison before falling in a close contest to Pewaukee to finish the year 11-3.