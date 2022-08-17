The Rice Lake Warriors football team enters a new season with a whole host of new opponents on the schedule playing in the Middle Border Conference.
In making that move the Warriors have plenty of experience along the offensive line and front seven of the defense to make an immediate impact. Rice Lake is coming off of a Division 3 state runner-up finish a season ago when they were co-champions of the Big Rivers and rattled off four playoff wins to reach Madison before falling in a close contest to Pewaukee to finish the year 11-3.
Rice Lake and Division 4 state runner-up Ellsworth figure to be the favorites in the Middle Border this year. The Warriors are going from the smallest school in the Big Rivers to the largest of the eight Middle Border schools.
“It’s the best Division 4 conference in the state,” said Dan Hill, 17th-year coach of the Warriors. “There’s going to be teams that are going to be tough and hard to beat.”
Hill also reiterated that Rice Lake’s desire remains to be in the Big Rivers. Not every school in the Middle Border is able to offer three levels of football and football-only conferences mess with the dynamics of the student population, Hill said.
For this season the Warriors will focus on playing the teams on their schedule. Schools have until November to submit WIAA realignment requests and Rice Lake will play at least the next two football seasons in the Middle Border.
The Warriors should be conference title contenders again. The defense that helped the team finish as state runner-up has plenty of carryovers, including All-Big Rivers first team lineman Parker Owens. Three starting linebackers are also returning.
Offensively, three starters return to the trenches and will be the building blocks for success. Easton Stone and Carson Tomesh are back with experience in the ground game.
The Warriors will need to compete with the likes of Ellsworth and Osceola in the Middle Border. Ellsworth was the state runner-up in Division 4 last season after falling to a vaunted Catholic Memorial squad in the championship game, and Osceola went 9-2 with a senior-heavy team.
Prescott and St. Croix Central also represented the Middle Border in the playoffs last fall. Both will need to replace key graduation losses.
Baldwin-Woodville was 4-5 last season and graduated some impact players in the ground game. However, quarterback Masen Werner and top receiver Collin Fritts both got experience as underclassmen.
Somerset and Amery went 2-5 and 1-6 in the conference, respectively, and will look to bounce back with this year’s campaign.