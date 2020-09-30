STRUM — When the prep football season kicked off last week, the Dairyland Conference sat on the sidelines.
While some schools got their first games in on Friday, the Dairyland's athletes needed to wait.
"It was tough, most definitely," Eleva-Strum senior Gabe Monson said. "But if anything, it got us more pumped up for when we were able to start."
Monson and his conference-mates won't need to wait much longer. After pushing their seasons back a week, most of the Dairyland squads will strap up their helmets this Friday to get their seasons underway.
The Dairyland announced in late August it would allow its schools to begin football practice on Sept. 14, a week after the WIAA's designated starting date. That, in turn, pushed the first week of games back for the league relative to other conferences.
But the wait will be well worth it.
"It's a good atmosphere right now," Eleva-Strum senior Riley Cegielski said. "We're feeling good for the start of the season and are ready for it."
The Dairyland will kick off with three games scheduled for Friday. Eleva-Strum travels to take on Independence/Gilmanton, Whitehall hosts Blair-Taylor and Melrose-Mindoro takes on Alma/Pepin.
Augusta will not be playing for the first couple of weeks of the season. The school announced last week it was canceling its first two scheduled games against Alma/Pepin and Blair-Taylor.
But everybody else will take the field this week. For many, it'll be a relief after such a long period of uncertainty.
"I'm really excited to be out here," Monson said. "I didn't think I'd get to play my last high school year of football. Me and the guys are just really happy to be out here, and we don't take a day for granted, that's for sure."
With Augusta's cancellations, the Dairyland has already seen the effect that competing amid the pandemic can bring. The conference's lineup of scrimmages last Friday needed to be shuffled, with Augusta's original foe Whitehall needing to find a new opponent. The schedule was changed, and the Norse took on Independence/Gilmanton instead.
The conference has already announced it has suspended league standings and championships. The goal is to put the emphasis on giving student-athletes the chance to compete without worrying about how missing a game might affect their standing.
“We don’t want to get caught in a situation where a team in one county is 5-0 and a team in another is 3-0 that couldn’t play enough games,” Dairyland commissioner Rich Roginski told the Leader-Telegram in July. “It was certainly a tough decision. ... When it all comes down to it, if we can get some games in, the kids will know who the best team is. You don’t fool kids that way.”
There hasn't been much argument from the kids, Monson said.
"Right away, it kind of bummed a couple of us out," he said of the new protocols and procedures. "But we're just learning to live with it. We just want to be able to play."
The Cardinals seniors didn't expect the one-week delay to have much of an effect on the field.
"We're just happy to have the opportunity to be out here at all," Cegielski said. "We just took that week and then worked hard in practice. ... I don't think (the wait) will have an impact at all. We've got good guys out here, we've just got to keep them healthy."
The Dairyland put forth its rules for spectators in August. Each athlete will be given four non-transferable passes, which will allow entry to the games. Only those with passes will be allowed to spectate. All spectators and participants will be expected to wear facial coverings when not social distancing.
Additionally, events will be streamed online by the host schools.
It's a lot different, but it's still football. And the players are grateful for that.
"A lot of us have been putting in time in the offseason and the summer," Monson said. "We're ready."