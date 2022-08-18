Pepin/Alma at Augusta football

Augusta’s Jackson Laxson carries two Pepin/Alma defenders on his back during a game on Sept. 24, 2021, in Augusta.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Augusta football team caught most opponents off guard in its run to the Dairyland Conference championship last fall. The Beavers won’t surprise anyone this year.

A year after going winless, Augusta rattled off nine wins and stormed to the Dairyland title in 2021. The Beavers are back and loaded with experience this season, making them the preseason favorite to clinch the crown once again.