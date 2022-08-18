The Augusta football team caught most opponents off guard in its run to the Dairyland Conference championship last fall. The Beavers won’t surprise anyone this year.
A year after going winless, Augusta rattled off nine wins and stormed to the Dairyland title in 2021. The Beavers are back and loaded with experience this season, making them the preseason favorite to clinch the crown once again.
“I look for us to defend our conference title from last year but it will not be easy,” Augusta coach Derek Boldt said. “We will be tested early. I think it will be a fight for the top spot all year in our conference. If we can stay healthy and peak at the right time I think we can make a good run in the playoffs, but we must focus first on defending our conference title and taking it one game at a time.”
Augusta has plenty of talent returning this year. Quarterback Brennan King accounted for 16 total touchdowns with his arm and legs last season, and running backs Ben Dickinsen (784 yards, eight touchdowns) and Jackson Laxson (617 yards, six touchdowns) are two of the best in the Dairyland. Defensively, first-team all-conference defensive back Levi White and second-team linebacker Hunter Breaker should lead a solid unit.
The Beavers finished one game ahead of Pepin/Alma in the standings last year and beat the Eagles in a thriller that went a long way toward the Dairyland title. All signs point to Pepin/Alma being Augusta’s biggest challenger again this season.
The Eagles have experience at quarterback, running back and on the flanks.
“(We) return a hard working, athletic group,” coach Mike Olson said. “Our junior group has been successful over the years.”
Melrose-Mindoro is fresh off a playoff berth and is expected to be solid again this fall. The Mustangs should have Braydon Lockington back at quarterback after he threw for nearly 1,000 yards last season. They went 5-5 last season and could be poised for more progress this time around.
“(They have) strong QB play, (and the) ability to run multiple offenses,” Augusta’s Boldt said.
Whitehall and Blair-Taylor were the Dairyland’s other two representatives in last year’s playoffs. The Norse finished fourth in the conference, but will need to replace a 1,000-yard passer in Aidan Sonsalla. They’ll also need to fill graduation holes in the backfield too.
Blair-Taylor has a sizeable senior class that will lead the charge this season. The Wildcats will have a new starting quarterback, but Jackson Shramek ran for 741 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last season. They’ll also have an experienced receiving corps, including top returning pass-catcher Evan Nehring.
“We are very positive about the upcoming season,” Wildcats coach Andy Nehring said. “We have a hard-working group of kids that want to get better every week.”
Eleva-Strum is now in its second season under coach Nick Stowell, and the Cardinals will look to take steps forward after a 1-8 campaign in 2021. They’ve got their second-leading rusher back in Ryan Julson (453 yards, four touchdowns) along with their top receiver Alex Anderson (371 yards).
The Cardinals will look to overcome their youth. They only have two seniors on their roster.
“Really hard-working group though,” Stowell said. “Goal is to become playoff eligible and play a 10th game this season.”
Independence/Gilmanton is under new leadership with Todd Fischer taking the coaching reins. He inherits an Indees squad which was winless in 2021, although they came close to breaking into the win column a couple of times. Quarterback Hunter Guenther and leading rusher and top receiver Ben Pyka are both back in the mix, along with several other players who got playing time last fall.
Fischer said the Indees will “be aggressive, play fast and hard, and play as a team.” The program is aiming to be competitive again and find a way back onto the winning side of the scoreboard.
Independence/Gilmanton’s closest game of the season last year came against Cochrane-Fountain City. The Pirates were 2-7 a year ago and have big shoes to fill with quarterback Austin Becker’s departure. He passed for 1,436 yards and 14 scores last season.