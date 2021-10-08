ALTOONA — Altoona football coach Chad Hanson has repeatedly stressed the need for his players to learn how to win this season. The Rails are in uncharted territory — above .500 after going 0-5 last season — putting the group in a new mental space. Now, they face expectations.
Friday showed there are still lessons remaining as a part of that process.
The Railroaders made one too many mistakes under the lights at OakLeaf Stadium in Week 8, losing an early 14-6 advantage amid a flurry of miscues in a 36-20 Coulee Conference defeat against Westby. The visiting Norsemen secured their playoff eligibility with the victory, while Altoona's will come down to the team's regular season finale against Black River Falls.
"It comes down to us," Hanson said. "They're a very good team. They're very physical. But just like last week against Arcadia, it came down to the errors that we are making. Ultimately, what that tells me is we just weren't ready to win this game. That's what it comes down to. Because if you're ready to win the big game like that, you don't make the mistakes."
Among the Altoona frustrations were a pair of long kick returns by Westby in the first quarter, setting the Norsemen up inside the Altoona 26 on two of their first three drives to spur touchdowns. An out-of-position player on a fake punt attempt gave Westby a chance to go ahead two scores late in the second quarter, and a blown coverage on a fade play solidified the Norsemen's 28-14 advantage. The Rails also threw an interception and lost a fumble.
Even with all that, Altoona had the ball down 28-20 with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth. Two more mistakes doomed them. A false start moved a 4th-and-2 at their own 23-yard line back five yards. Then, Westby's Rhett Stenslien was allowed to break through the O-line to force a turnover on downs on a sack and all but end it.
Westby opened the scoring on its first drive with a Stenslien touchdown run and a failed 2-point conversion, but Altoona responded well. The offense earned three straight first downs and escaped a 3rd-and-22 situation on its first drive, which ended in a 2-yard Colin Boyarski touchdown run. On the first play of its second drive, Boyarski popped out to the left sideline and ran for a 39-yard score.
"Over the last couple of years, it's been tough," Westby coach Andy Hulst said. "We haven't won many games. There's been a lot of teams in the past I know, when we're down 14-6, that would have just (been like), that's it right there. But these guys kept battling."
Westby tied the game on a 26-yard pass from Dillon Ellefson to Bo Milutnovich with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter, then took the lead in the final five minutes of the second. Ellefson found Grant McCauley in the flat and strong blocking allowed him to run 45 yards to pay dirt with 4:11 on the clock.
A three-and-out for Altoona combined with the failed fake punt gave Westby a chance to gain a cushion before the break. They took advantage with another Ellefson to McCauley touchdown pass, this time for 15 yards.
Altoona drove 83 yards on 15 plays in the third quarter to cut the deficit back to one score, with Boyarski capping off the possession with a 7-yard run inside the final 10 seconds of the third. A missed extra point meant the Rails would need another touchdown and a two-point conversion to equalize.
That situation never materialized. Westby ate the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter on one drive before Altoona forced a turnover on downs. After Altoona returned the favor, the Norsemen took just two plays to regain a two-score advantage after starting on the Altoona 6-yard line.
Boyarski largely powered the offense, rushing for 186 yards in addition to the three touchdowns.
"You walk out here and look at the crowd we had tonight and everything going on, we've come so far," Hanson said. "But we're trying to take that next step. Right now that next step is to get in the playoffs, that's our next step and where we need to get to. Earlier in the season we were hoping that maybe we could be at the top. But we've shown in all three games (against the best of the Coulee) that we just aren't ready for it in the end. That comes down to just the learning process."
Altoona's playoff fate comes down to its performance next week against Black River Falls. The Tigers are 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the Coulee.
"We do have that opportunity next week to win and be in the playoffs," Hanson said. "That's a huge accomplishment for this group of seniors when you look at where they were from their freshman year, to their sophomore year, to last year."
Westby 36, Altoona 20
Westby;14;14;0;8;—;36
Altoona;14;0;6;0;—;20
First Quarter
W: Rhett Stenslien 1 run (run failed), 8:25.
A: Colin Boyarski 2 run (Xai Her kick), 4:53.
A: Boyarski 39 run (Her kick), 1:28.
W: Bo Mulutnovich 26 pass from Ellefson (Stenslien run), 1:14.
Second Quarter
W: Grant McCauley 45 pass from Dillon Ellefson (Blake Sutton from Ellefson), 4:11.
W: McCauley 15 pass from Ellefson (run failed), :20.
Third Quarter
A: Boyarski 7 run (kick failed), :09.
Fourth Quarter
W: Stenslien 2 run (McCauley run), 2:15.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Westby (38-149): Ellefson 6-18, McCauley 14-60, Stenslien 15-73, Blake Sutton 1-0, Bo Mulutnovich 1-(-1), Brett Crume 1-(-1). Altoona (38-168): Boyarski 28-183, Thorin Steele 1-(-7), Ben Kuenkel 9-(8).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Westby (7-14-0-120): Ellefson 7-14-0-120. Altoona (7-15-1-90): Kuenkel 7-15-1-73.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Westby: Crume 2-13, McCauley 2-60, Milutnovich 2-28, Stenslien 1-19. Altoona: Zavondre Cole 3-40, Dawson Sahm 1-5, Marsten Salsbury-Parks 1-7.