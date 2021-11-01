Chad Hanson had clear goals in mind when he took over the Altoona football program three years ago.
First, he wanted to see continuous improvement within the team, taking a step forward each season. By year three, he hoped to have a group ready to compete for the playoffs.
"We made that step this year," Hanson said. "We really met our goals for the season, the significant ones being making the playoffs and also competing in the conference."
Altoona went 6-4 this fall for the Railroaders’ first winning season in over two decades. In doing so, the Rails secured a postseason selection for the first time since 2016. They went 4-3 in the Coulee Conference, finally punching that playoff ticket with a 39-27 win against Black River Falls in Week 9 following back-to-back frustrating defeats against Arcadia and Westby.
It's all especially impressive considering Altoona was winless in an abridged 2020. Hanson was forced to play young players right away on varsity in that campaign, but the added experience paid off in time.
Those players prematurely thrust into major roles stuck to it and eventually changed the culture of Altoona football.
"We had a great group of seniors that started the change," Hanson said. "They deserve all the credit this year for being the group of guys that said, 'You know what? Altoona football hasn't won in the last however many years. We're going to change that.'"
It was clear in Week 1 that this was a different team when Altoona rolled to a 41-18 win against Fall Creek. A week later, they bested Osseo-Fairchild 46-12.
"It was our momentum builder for the season," quarterback Ben Kuenkel said of the opener. "It showed our team that we can win. We can do this. We can make a run at the playoffs."
Perhaps the most stark example of the team's new mindset came in Week 4, when Altoona defeated Baldwin-Woodville 30-21 a year after it fell to the Blackhawks 50-6.
Colin Boyarski was at the center of the improvement on both sides of the ball. On offense, he went from 96 yards of rushing as a sophomore to setting a new school record of 1,690 with 19 touchdowns in his penultimate high school season. That's in addition to being the team's leading tackler at linebacker.
The offensive line, led by Craig Ervin, paved the way for a historic showing.
"The craziest thing for Colin is he ran for 1,600 yards, set the school record for rushing this year, and he literally ran basically the same play," Hanson said. "A zone dive or triple-option, whichever version we ran, he runs the same path. He didn't run any counters, kind of trick plays where he was carrying the ball. He didn't run any sweeps out to the sideline. The offensive line did an amazing job blocking for him this year to have that A-back gain that many yards. At times teams knew exactly what was coming at them but the offensive line did such a great job blocking that it didn't matter."
Going forward, Hanson understands teams are going to key in on Boyarski. He's no longer an unknown commodity, so others will have to take a step forward to keep the team's success going. That starts with Kuenkel, who did well in his first year as Altoona's full-time starting quarterback. He passed for 740 yards and was the squad's second-leading rusher with 353 yards. Combined he accounted for 10 touchdowns.
"He made huge strides over the course of the season," Hanson said. "Comparing him to other quarterbacks that I've had in the state championships back in Greenwood and good quarterbacks I had while I was at Eleva-Strum running the option, he's sitting in the same place that they were as a junior being more of a game-manager. Now it's about continuing to develop in the offseason where he can become not just a game-manager, but a game-breaker."
In 2020, the Altoona defense’s season low for points allowed was 25. They bested that mark four times in 2021.
"Our defense performed all season for us," Hanson said. "My defensive coaching staff, a lot of them were new this year to the program and they did a great job of trying to mesh together, put stuff together. We at times line-wise, we held guys off the D-line to make sure they were ready to go on the O-line and played a lot of subs on the defensive side. They did a really good job. We were trying to build experience and football knowledge in our kids."
There's a large exodus of players from the lines, but Hanson and the Rails return quite a bit of talent at the skill positions. Boyarski and Kuenkel get one more year together along with Zavondre Cole, who led the team with 299 receiving yards and finished third in rushing with 295.
Now the focus turns to another opportunity to improve in the offseason to help keep the positive momentum going.
"When you get things going the right direction, every senior group is hard to replace but you're able to replace them because you've got your juniors who have seen what it takes and you train them so they can come in,” Hanson said. “Hopefully next year at this time I'm saying the exact same thing about our juniors and seniors."