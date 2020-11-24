Altoona's 2020 football season didn't bring any wins, but that wasn't necessarily the focus in head coach Chad Hanson's second year at the helm. He knew he had a young squad, one featuring only one senior after Keshawn Harris went down with injury. This was a two-year process that required an accumulation of experience before taking the next step.
The Rails traveled around the state to do it – even making a nearly six-hour round trip to play Highland – after dealing with questions at the start of the season about whether they would even play at all. But now, their roster has plenty of snaps under its belt.
"The whole year was based off of learning," Hanson said. "We were bringing back little experience and playing lots of young kids. It was all about getting the experience, getting out for a Friday night game. Many of the kids that started this year didn't have that experience playing in Friday night games from last year. We got that experience, and now it's (time) to move forward and hopefully use it to our advantage."
Altoona went 0-5 but Hanson said he did see progress as the year went along, even while dealing with a two-week interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic. After allowing over 40 points in its Week 2 and 3 games against Osceola and Prescott, the defense clamped down for its closest game of the year, a 25-8 loss to Viroqua, before a two-week hiatus.
"We really saw it going into our Viroqua game and then coming out of our Viroqua game where we saw almost the lightbulb click for many of the kids as far as understanding schemes and understanding what their role was," Hanson said. "We were set back when we obviously were put into the quarantine where we weren't able to play the next two weeks. But we saw the progress that we were looking for and started to see the kids gelling.”
Altoona closed out its season with a taste of playoff action. The Rails fell 50-6 to Baldwin-Woodville in Level 1 of the Division 3 postseason.
Colin Boyarski led the Rails with 145 rushing yards, while many of the team's most explosive plays came from Zavondre Cole. The speedy sophomore back was second on the Rails in rushing yards (127) and tops in receiving yards (83) while scoring a team-high two touchdowns. His first career varsity TD came against Prescott, a 59-yard scamper.
"He did a very good job of being a multi-threat player," Hanson said. "Now we've got to get that third piece built in for him where he becomes a strong blocker for the other A-Back that's lining up on the other side of the formation. If he can block for that other A-Back it is going to open things up for him offensively even more."
Altoona rotated two players under center, with Ben Kuenkel and Trent Cornell both getting a shot to run the offense. Kuenkel was used more frequently in pass situations, completing nine of his 36 attempts for 170 yards. Cornell threw for 86 yards on 5-for-15 passing and accounted for the team's lone passing touchdown.
On the ground, Cornell ran for 44 yards and Kuenkel for 39, both on 15 attempts.
"One of my goals going into the season was to build as much experience at every position as possible," Hanson said. "We had two quarterbacks, Ben Kuenkel and Trent Cornell, that while they have their own skillset, they were coming in with the same experience, which was basically zero. ... I just said we're going to play them both, we're going to build experience here because if we have two kids that next year can play quarterback we're even better."
Marsten Salsbury-Parks and CJ Varsho had 74 and 71 receiving yards, respectively. Connor Mattison led the defense with 22 solo tackles.
Altoona will officially join the Coulee Conference next year, a move that was delayed a season after the coronavirus pandemic threw the football schedule into flux. Added structure in 2021 will be appreciated after the Rails were forced to wait until the week before the season to find out if they'd be playing in the fall and needed to cobble together a schedule made up of entirely non-conference contests.
"There's really nothing that the kids are going to face next year that's going to be harder than what they faced this year," Hanson said. "We were young, we were undersized, we were inexperienced out on the field. Well, next year we're going to have experience, we're going to have hopefully all those things on our side. There's really nothing that's going to be harder."