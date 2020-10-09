ALTOONA – You can't blame Altoona football players if they slept in the last two Saturdays.
The first two weeks of this bizarre 2020 season took the group far from home, first nearly three hours away to Highland and then nearly two hours away to Osceola. After Week 1, the bus didn't make it back to the high school until 1 a.m.
Friday finally brought the Rails' first – and possibly only – home game of the season. At least one time, they’ll be able to get back home and in bed at a reasonable hour.
Of course, that gives coaches and players more free time to reevaluate mistakes made, to contemplate how to take this team to the next level. Head coach Chad Hanson has said from the beginning that’s what this season is all about.
Altoona struggled to find rhythm on either side of the ball outside a long touchdown run from Zavondre Cole under the lights Friday, falling 49-6 to Prescott at OakLeaf Stadium.
"We have to learn to trust the process," Hanson said. "Trust everything we do all week in practice and then put in together on the field on Friday night. I thought we had a great week of practice, we changed things that we were doing in practice to try and make sure the kids were executing everything properly. And then we got out here and at times we didn't do it then, we didn't trust the process, we didn't trust the technique.
"And that's a young team, it really is."
That process is something Hanson is familiar with, having built programs at Greenwood/Granton and Eleva-Strum. He's seen how quickly fortunes can change, too. While at Greenwood/Granton, he went winless in 2009 and won a Division 7 state championship two years later.
Through three weeks, the Rails are still looking for a breakthrough. Working with a group that includes just one senior, Hanson has talked about this being a two-year plan.
"Like I told the kids, 'If we keep working at it day after day, week after week, the entire season, they will be champions when they graduate," Hanson said.
Prescott got out to an early 14-0 lead, but Altoona showed life in the second when Cole cut back inside on a run, navigating traffic 60 yards to the house. That momentum was short-lived, considering Altoona was unsuccessful on a two-point pass attempt and then allowed a 90-yard kick return to Aiden Russell on the next play.
The Rails fumbled three times, including on the second play of the game to set Prescott up in prime territory.
"Right now, we're learning when we make mistakes we've got to keep our head up," Hanson said. "Cause if we drop our head, all of a sudden one mistake turns into three mistakes and all of a sudden it's 14 or 21 points. ... We all make mistakes. (Prescott) made huge mistakes tonight. But when they made mistakes they fixed it and came out and played another play."
The Cardinals (1-2) pounded Altoona on the ground, especially the bruising bodies of Russell and Kyle Budworth. Combined, the two accounted for 241 yards and five touchdowns.
Four different Prescott players made it to the end zone in the second half as the Cardinals pulled away to earn Jordan Hansen his first career victory as a head coach.
"We've got a new offense, put in a new defense tonight," Hansen said. "We just got better and better every week. We've put some things together. We've still got things to work on, but I'm proud of our team's effort."
Friday’s contest was only the second football game played in Eau Claire County this season. Fall Creek played the first last week when the Crickets hosted Elk Mound, while Regis will play the third on Saturday morning.
Whether football would be played at all in the county was uncertain leading up to the start of the season. Altoona, which was following the Eau Claire City-County Health Guidelines, didn't get the go-ahead to play games until four days before the season was set to begin.
The Rails may get a second home game against Augusta next week, but Hanson said that isn't set in stone.
"When you put it in perspective of what we thought was going to happen this summer, it's nice just to be out there," Hanson said.
Prescott 49, Altoona 6
Prescott;14;7;21;7 — 49
Altoona;0;6;0;0 — 6
First Quarter
P: Aiden Russell 1 run (Aiden Veranth kick), 9:54.
P: Kyle Budworth 72 run (Veranth kick), 1:21.
Second Quarter
A: Zavondre Cole 60 run (pass failed), 11:03.
P: Russell 90 kick return (Veranth kick), 10;49.
Third Quarter
P: Budworth 42 run (Veranth kick), 10:40.
P: Grant Stanton 15 run (Veranth kick), 7:25.
P: Russell 38 run (Veranth kick), 5:28.
Fourth Quarter
P: Brady Block 5 run (Veranth kick), 11:14.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Prescott (42-357): Budworth 7-146, Russell 14-95, Stanton 7-66, Block 8-30. Altoona (37-157): Cole 3-62, Tanner Kircher 9-38, Connor Mattison 10-24, Trent Cornell 5-22.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prescott (0-1-0-0): Grant Stanton 0-1-0-0. Altoona (2-10-0-30): Benjamin Kuenkel 2-6-0-30.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Cole 1-24, Dawson Sahm 1-6.