ALTOONA — Chad Hanson has devoted games to those battling cancer since before he arrived at Altoona. But this one hits closer to home for the veteran football coach.
The Railroaders will be playing for their teammate, Colin Strehlo, as they don special pink jerseys during Friday night's game against Westby. Strehlo will be in attendance after spending much of this week in Rochester, Minnesota, undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The team learned of his cancer diagnosis this summer.
"He had actually been at my house the night before he got taken to Rochester because they didn't know what was wrong with him," Railroaders quarterback Ben Kuenkel said. "He texted me the next day and was like, 'They think I've got cancer.'"
Strehlo was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He's gone to school remotely given COVID-19's risk to the immunocompromised, but Hanson and the team have worked to keep him involved. He took part in the team's season kickoff rally, and his No. 4 has been reserved.
"It's just been good to kind of support him," Kuenkel said, "and then when he's out of Rochester just kind of hang out with him, attempting to keep his normal life going and not thinking about the cancer too much."
Players will run onto the field Friday through a special banner designed by Hanson's daughter. Basket raffles are being organized to help raise funds, and t-shirts are being sold with proceeds going to the Strehlo family. Hanson's hair will be shaved into a Mohawk thanks to the community raising $1,000.
Strehlo brings a personal connection to a cause that already meant a great deal to Hanson and the Railroader program.
Hanson started the Tackle Cancer Game when he coached at his alma mater, Eleva-Strum, in 2013. It began as a way to remind the Cardinals they are more than just a collection of football players and coaches. They can make a difference off the field, too.
"When I got to Altoona I just thought, 'I'm going to carry that with, giving us something more important that we're playing for in the end,'" said Hanson, now in his third year with the Rails. "Something that we can do community service in in the offseason."
This year will mark the first Tackle Cancer Game at Altoona, with the pandemic throwing a wrench into plans last fall. Altoona played all but one game on the road in 2020 as it navigated a schedule in flux and the Eau Claire City-Country Health Department's guidelines.
Railroader players have gotten the opportunity to interact with those impacted by cancer prior thanks to Altoona’s partnership with the CLIMB program. CLIMB, which stands for Children's Lives Include Moments of Bravery, helps those whose parent is diagnosed with cancer by giving them the emotional support to cope. The local chapter is based out of Eau Claire’s Marshfield Clinic.
"We'll go in and help on a night when the kids are in there and do activities with them," Hanson said. "It gives our kids more meaning to what they're doing."
COVID-19 brought a pause for the CLIMB partnership last year, but Hanson said he hopes the Rails will be able to connect with the children in the program again soon.
"Now we're a lot more community-based when we do stuff," lineman Craig Ervin said. "It's really nice, especially when you go out in public and people recognize that. It makes you feel good. You're happy you get to keep doing it."
Friday will bring a confluence of emotions. In addition to Tackle Cancer Night, the contest with Westby will also be Altoona's Homecoming as well as senior night. Oh, and the results on the field are important too. Altoona is 3-2 in the Coulee Conference entering Week 8, one win away from qualifying for the playoffs and completing an impressive turnaround from last year's 0-5 campaign.
That's a lot to balance, but the Railroaders are focused on putting on a show under the lights at OakLeaf Stadium.
"(The community) has helped us a lot these past few weeks raising money," RB/LB Colin Boyarski said. "I think it's just our way to say thank you for all of them supporting us this Friday."