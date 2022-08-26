ALTOONA — The Altoona football team rumbled to a 36-6 victory over Osseo-Fairchild on Friday night at OakLeaf Stadium, but the Rails weren't satisfied.
The team's first victory of the season showcased the potential it has when things are clicking, but also showed there's still work to be done. Altoona was penalized a dozen times in the win.
"It's nice to get the win, but we have a lot of things that we've got to work on and got to fix," Altoona coach Chad Hanson said. "We can't be satisfied with the win tonight, because next week if we play like this, we're not winning. That's the reality if we want to take a step forward."
The first half showed the Rails on both ends of the spectrum. When they were in sync, they were breaking off big plays and built a 36-0 lead by halftime. But they also went through several drives that featured multiple penalties.
"It feels good to get in the win column, but obviously we've got to clean up the penalties for the next game," quarterback Ben Kuenkel said. "We've got to clean it up, because it was hard to sit through that first half."
Altoona led 22-0 after the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs from Colin Boyarski, Kuenkel and Thorin Steele. Kuenkel broke off a 72-yard score, and Steele followed with a 58-yard dash to the end zone.
Hunter Hibbard added a 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Kuenkel threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to CJ Varsho in the closing seconds of the half.
The Rails' big-play potential was on display, but they're looking for more consistency moving forward.
"There's a lot of big-play potential; we've got a lot of talent at the skill positions," Hanson said. "But we can't be living with these mistakes and then leaning on the fact that we can zig-zag down the field. Because that's not going to happen against Black River Falls, Westby, West Salem, Aquinas and all our conference teams."
Osseo-Fairchild got on the board late in the fourth quarter. Ashton Oliver ran in from six yards out for the Thunder's touchdown.
It was the second consecutive week the Thunder fell behind by double figures before finding some momentum late in the game. They scored twice in the closing two minutes against Cumberland last week, and put together sustained drives in the third and fourth quarters against Altoona. Coach Chad Tankovich declined to comment after the game.
Kuenkel ran for 96 yards on six carries and completed six of seven passes for 73 yards. Steele's two carries went for 78 yards. Boyarski ran the ball nine times for 44 yards.
Oliver ran the ball seven times for 26 yards and also threw for 18 yards. Tryggve Korger threw four completions for 43 yards.
The Rails open Coulee Conference play against Black River Falls next Friday at home. They're aiming to be sharper at practice this week so they can put together a full game entering the league portion of their schedule.
"We didn't have the best week of practice this week," Kuenkel said. "It's mostly mental for all the guys, just mental mistakes that we had. We've just got to clean up mentally and be prepared for next week."
Osseo-Fairchild hosts Regis in its Cloverbelt Conference opener next Thursday.
Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Osseo-Fairchild;0;0;0;6;— 6
Altoona;22;14;0;0;— 36
First Quarter
A: Colin Boyarski 4 run (CJ Varsho pass from Ben Kuenkel), 8:41.
A: Kuenkel 72 run (Zavondre Cole pass from Kuenkel), 6:04.
A: Thorin Steele 58 run (pass failed), 0:01.
Second Quarter
A: Hunter Hibbard 32 run (pass failed), 10:15.
A: Varsho 9 pass from Kuenkel (Steele run), 0:02.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Ashton Oliver 6 run (pass failed), 1:06.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (22-62): Oliver 7-26, Timmy Koskovich 4-20, Drake Swett 3-11, Tryggve Korger 2-5, Noah Filla 2-(-1), Lucas Frase 4-(-4). Altoona (24-261): Kuenkel 6-96, Steele 2-78, Boyarski 9-44, Hibbard 3-36, Tommy Tomesh 3-4, Deion Chesmore 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Korger 4-5-0-43, Swett 2-3-0-25, Oliver 1-3-0-18. Altoona: Kuenkel 6-7-0-73.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Oliver 4-41, Swett 2-28, Braeden Metzler 1-17. Altoona: Hibbard 2-26, Zavondre Cole 2-18, Steele 1-20, Varsho 1-9.