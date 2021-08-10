ALTOONA — Last fall was Altoona's debut in the Coulee Conference in name only.
A year later, the Rails will take on the task in earnest.
Altoona will play a full slate in the Coulee for the first time this season, officially transitioning into the league after being one of the few members to play in the fall in 2020.
Finally, everyone's under the same umbrella. It's got the Rails excited to test new waters.
"We're super excited to be going into the Coulee," Altoona coach Chad Hanson said. "It's a continuation of us trying to build our program and a new start. It took us three years to get to that point, but we're finally getting that opportunity."
Altoona was set to become a Coulee member in 2020 as part of a long statewide conference realignment process, but the league didn't have an official season after several schools opted to play in the spring due to the pandemic. The Rails were one of the few teams to go on as scheduled in the fall.
Altoona did play one Coulee foe last year in Viroqua, but will now get a chance to fully dive in.
"There's always a lot of good teams in the conference. It's good competition that we're stepping into," Hanson said of the league, which is composed of schools primarily near La Crosse.
The greater distance between schools will make for some long road trips, but that's not something new to the Rails. They traveled all over the state last fall trying to put together a makeshift schedule after a late start to the year.
The longest trek was to Highland, where the Rails traveled more than 300 miles roundtrip to play their season opener.
"I know travel has been a big concern for people, but we're not worried about that. You've still got to get on the bus and play a football game," Hanson said. "It's my job to make sure that the kids are ready to go for that travel distance and then get off the bus and play. We did that last year. COVID taught us a lot last year, and how to travel was part of it."
2020 was a year of growth for an exceptionally young Rails team. Altoona went 0-5 fielding a squad of mostly underclassmen, but is now a year older and more experienced.
"We've got all our guys back, so hopes are high," senior lineman Tanner Kircher said. "We feel confident coming out of the gate."
An abundance of youth led to the Rails taking their lumps in 2020, but the aim is to turn that experience into positive results this time around.
With all of its starters back, Altoona already has the building blocks in place to move forward. Now the goal is to showcase what it has learned on the field.
"Last year was a down year for us because we literally were playing freshmen, sophomores and juniors," Hanson said. "Now hopefully we start to see the benefits of playing a lot of younger kids last year. We now have that experience where no matter what happens this year, it's not going to be as hard as last year."
The group's growth has come in all facets of the game, on and off the field, Kircher said.
"This group of guys has gotten closer under Coach Hanson," he said. "We've grown and we've gotten better. We're starting to play smarter and with more of an attitude that we like to see — a winning attitude."
Altoona will get a taste of the familiar before taking on the Coulee. The Rails host old Cloverbelt rival Fall Creek in Week 1 and take on a fellow former conference-mate in Osseo-Fairchild in Week 2. They begin Coulee play when they host Aquinas on Sept. 3.