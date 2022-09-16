DURAND — Five possessions, five touchdowns — it was as close to a flawless first half as the Regis football team could hope for, and it set the tone for the Ramblers' fifth win of the season.
Regis scored every time it got the ball in the first half en route to a 42-7 win over Durand-Arkansaw on Friday at Bauer Built Sports Complex. Defensively, the Ramblers forced three turnovers before halftime to pull away in a meeting of teams that were both unbeaten in Cloverbelt Conference action.
"A real complete performance in all three phases," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "Our kids played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion tonight. I'm proud of how our kids have improved. From Week 1 to now, there's a significant amount of improvement."
The victory was made even sweeter by the return of star running back Zander Rockow. The University of Minnesota commit missed the first four games of the season with an injury and made his season debut against the Panthers. The senior played sparingly, carrying the ball just five times, but scored an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
"He just got cleared today," Brenner said. "It was a big surprise, we found that out about 3:30 today. He hasn't practiced much, so we're just blessed to have him back and get a few reps in on offense."
Evrett Tait got Regis on the board with a four-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, and Carson Tait added a 55-yard dash to the end zone with five seconds left in the period.
Rockow scored with 7:56 left in the second quarter before Jack Weisenberger broke off touchdown runs of 95 and 68 yards to put Regis ahead 35-0 at halftime.
Kendon Krogman hit Carson Tait with a 78-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to close out the scoring for the Ramblers.
Durand-Arkansaw put together a strong drive after Regis' opening touchdown, moving 45 yards down the field to reach the Ramblers' 15-yard line. But Josh Brickner came up with an interception in the end zone for Regis to squash the threat.
The Ramblers recovered a fumble on Durand-Arkansaw's next possession. The Panthers later drove to Regis' 24-yard line, but Brickner nabbed his second interception of the first half.
"On offense, we didn't punt tonight. We were able to move the ball pretty well against a very good defense," Durand-Arkansaw coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "That's a positive, but we've got to finish drives and we've got to take care of the football. That's two weeks in a row where we've turned the ball over, and against a good team like this, they're going to take advantage of that."
Regis won the turnover battle 3-0.
"Those (turnovers) were huge," Brenner said. "We had a hard time getting stops on them. They were moving the ball and then we got a couple of turnovers. ... That really gave us some momentum and we were able to capitalize on those plays."
The Panthers got on the scoreboard on Ryan Mason's 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Weisenberger finished with 181 rushing yards on five carries for Regis. Krogman passed for 100 yards on four completions. Dawson Hartung ran for 153 yards on 29 attempts for Durand-Arkansaw.
Regis 42, Durand-Arkansaw 7
Regis;14;21;7;0;— 42
Durand-Ark.;0;0;0;7;— 7
First Quarter
R: Evrett Tait 4 run (run failed), 9:39.
R: Carson Tait 55 run (Kendon Krogman run), 0:05.
Second Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 11 run (Alex Erickson kick), 7:56.
R: Jack Weisenberger 95 run (Erickson kick), 3:36.
R: Weisenberger 68 run (Erickson kick), 0:43.
Third Quarter
R: C. Tait 78 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 0:09.
Fourth Quarter
DA: Ryan Mason 15 run (Eli Whitwam kick), 5:52.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (21-331): Weisenberger 5-181, C. Tait 2-62, Josh Brickner 3-52, Z. Rockow 5-27, E. Tait 2-6, Mike Mauer 1-6, Krogman 1-1, Kolton Rockow 1-0, Harrison Haas 1-(-4). Durand-Arkansaw (51-236): Dawson Hartung 29-153, Mason 9-34, Ethan Hurlburt 4-24, Whitwam 8-21, Troy Cloud 1-4.