Regis at Durand-Arkansaw football

Regis' Josh Brickner intercepts a pass intended for Durand-Arkansaw's Ryan Mason on Friday in Durand.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

DURAND — Five possessions, five touchdowns — it was as close to a flawless first half as the Regis football team could hope for, and it set the tone for the Ramblers' fifth win of the season.

Regis scored every time it got the ball in the first half en route to a 42-7 win over Durand-Arkansaw on Friday at Bauer Built Sports Complex. Defensively, the Ramblers forced three turnovers before halftime to pull away in a meeting of teams that were both unbeaten in Cloverbelt Conference action.