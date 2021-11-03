November is here, and the Chippewa Valley still has several squads competing on the gridiron. That's become commonplace over the last decade.
Five teams from the area — Durand, Menomonie, Regis, Rice Lake and Spring Valley — are still alive in the prep football postseason as the state quarterfinals get underway this weekend. That's right in line with the Chippewa Valley's performance over the last 10 years. In nine of the past 10 seasons — throw out 2020, which only had a two-round playoff format and no state championships — the area has had four or five teams competing in Level 3 of the postseason.
It's been a strong run for local teams this fall. Given recent history, perhaps that's to be expected. Programs have found consistency and ride it to a long playoff run year after year.
There are plenty of nuances, but that success can also boil down to some basic principles.
"Every day at practice, we talk about execution," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said after the Mustangs' comeback win over DeForest last week. "If you do your job, good things will happen."
Plenty of the Chippewa Valley's players have been getting their jobs done lately. 2018 was the only year in the last decade to feature fewer than four local teams in Level 3. Only Regis and Rice Lake were still in the hunt for a title then.
Of the five teams still alive this season, three have home games in Level 3. With travel times often elongated the further a team gets into the postseason, that can be a big bonus.
"It's game-by-game, but we like where we're at," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said after the Panthers' win over Boyceville last week. Durand hosts Unity in a Division 6 quarterfinal on Friday.
Level 3 is typically where the elite teams separate themselves from the good ones. While the area has typically been well-represented in the quarterfinals, reaching Level 4 is often a difficult hurdle to clear. Three local teams reached the state semifinals in 2019, but it's been rare for more than two to reach that stage recently.
This year, three of the local participants — Rice Lake, Durand and Regis — are favored according to their playoff seedings in Level 3. In addition to Durand hosting Unity, Rice Lake hosts Baraboo in Division 3 and Regis welcomes Spring Valley to Carson Park in Division 7. Menomonie will hit the road to take on top-seeded and top-ranked Waunakee.
The teams that have made it this far are the usual suspects. Over the last 10 years, Regis has reached Level 3 eight times. Menomonie and Spring Valley have done it six times each, and Rice Lake has five appearances in that span. Durand is back in this round for the third time since 2011.
The Chippewa Valley is guaranteed at least one state semifinalist, thanks to the all-local matchup between Regis and Spring Valley. But the other squads want to add their names to that list at the end of the week too.