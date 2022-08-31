ELMWOOD — Elmwood/Plum City senior Trevor Asher ranked second in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference after he rushed for 1,068 yards last season. A year later, Asher has already rushed for 467 yards and scored seven touchdowns in just two weeks.

He started making an impact as a sophomore during the 2020 season, and credits hard work and a sense of teamwork among the Wolves for his success and the team’s success.