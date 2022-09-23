ELMWOOD — Trevor Asher ran for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting Elmwood/Plum City to a 24-21 win over Boyceville on Friday.
The Bulldogs led 21-8, but two second-half scores from Asher rallied the Wolves to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.
“Boyceville is big, talented and very well coached," Wolves coach Mike Birtzer said. "This win was a whole team effort.”
Boyceville had scored 21 unanswered points before Asher lifted Elmwood/Plum City into the lead late in the game. Asher's decisive score came with 2:59 on the clock.
The Wolves landed on a Boyceville fumble with 8:40 on the clock in the first quarter, and turned it into a touchdown less than 30 seconds later. Asher followed the path laid out through the Bulldog defenders to take an 85-yard romp down the field and into the end zone to hang up six points for the Wolves. Asher’s two-point conversion attempt succeeded giving the Wolves an 8-0 advantage.
The Bulldogs scored with just 1:08 to play in the opening quarter, when Braden Roemhild ran from approximately 5 yards out; Brayan Vasquez Martinez’s point-after kick sailed through the uprights to make it an 8–7 game in the Wolves’ favor. A 42-yard pass from Boyceville quarterback Nicholas Olson to Roemhild as time expired on the first half gave the Bulldogs a 14-8 advantage as both teams broke for halftime.
The Bulldogs chipped away at the Wolves’ defense slowly and steadily during the third quarter, until Olson launched an 18-yard touchdown pass to Caden Wold with the clock reading 1:34 in the third quarter. The point-after kick again sailed fair boosting the Bulldogs into a 21-8 lead.
Asher’s second touchdown of the game was a 47-yard run at 10 minutes in the third quarter. His conversion attempt was again successful, which made it a 21-16 contest in Boyceville’s favor. The home team got the final word at 2:59 in the fourth quarter, when Asher dashed in from 21 yards out, and then succeeded in his third conversion attempt of the game to lift the Wolves back into the lead 24–21. From there, both teams were at a defensive stalemate, successfully holding each other away from the end zones.
Asher was credited with 14 touchdowns prior to the Friday game, and had already recorded 1,207 yards for the season in just five weeks’ play. He added approximately another 250 yards to his total Friday evening. He said after the game his three touchdowns, and the yards he accumulates every week would not be possible without his teammates. Asher’s rushing and touchdown totals place him among the top players in the state statistically according to WisSports.net.
The Wolves will face Colfax at Plum City next Friday, and the Bulldogs will head west to Glenwood City.
Not only was it parents night for the Elmwood/Plum City squad, but the Wolves also recognized conference championship teams from 1960, 1961, 1971, and 1982.