Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City football

Elmwood/Plum City's Trevor Asher runs past Boyceville's Corbin Krenz on Friday in Elmwood.

 Photo by Branden Nall

ELMWOOD — Trevor Asher ran for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting Elmwood/Plum City to a 24-21 win over Boyceville on Friday.

The Bulldogs led 21-8, but two second-half scores from Asher rallied the Wolves to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.