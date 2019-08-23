THORP — Sometimes, it’s about which team can make the most out of the other’s mistakes.
A pair of errant snaps proved pivotal as Augusta earned a 14-8 season-opening victory against Thorp Friday night at the home of the Cardinals.
The first quarter ended scoreless but was all Augusta offensively. The Stensen boys led the charge, with senior wideout Cole Stensen starting things off with a 20-yard reception from senior quarterback Traven Fabian. From there, Camron Stensen stepped up, rattling off 15-yard and 21-yard gains. However, the drive that sustained almost the entire first quarter was stalled on a failed 4th down conversion attempt.
Early in the second quarter was when the game saw its first score, when an errant Cardinals snap on the goal line was recovered in the endzone by a collection of Beavers. The 2-point conversion that followed was stuffed by Thorp to keep the Augusta lead at 6-0.
The very next drive was followed by a strong Cardinal response. Freshman quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer led Thorp down the field, capping off the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to junior Logan Kroeplin. The 2-point conversion was successful, giving Thorp the lead.
The remainder of the 2nd and 3rd quarters consisted of the two teams battling back and forth to no avail. Beavers senior running back Gavin Schintgen converted on two 4th down rushing attempts, but that drive was shut down on a third 4th down attempt when Thorp senior Isaac Soumis swatted down a pass on the defensive line.
Thorp was able to take a fake punt for a 1st down, but that momentum didn’t last long. A longball from Rosemeyer was picked off to end the first half.
The turning point in the game came at the end of the 3rd quarter, when Thorp had yet another errant 4th down snap get away from Rosemeyer, giving Augusta the ball on the 10-yard line in opposing territory. The Beavers made Thorp pay when Fabian rushed a 1-yard attempt into the endzone for a 14-8 lead, then also made good on a 2-point conversion.
Thorp would spend the rest of the 4th quarter driving down the field, only to end the drive with a costly mistake.
On their first drive of the 4th quarter, the Cardinals ran 6 minutes off the clock and put themselves in the redzone. However, another off-target snap led to a sack that ended the drive. On another drive, a halfback screen pass turned into a backwards fumble, bringing the drive to an abrupt halt.
The Cardinals would get one more chance to score from their own 30-yard line, with 30 seconds left on the game clock. Thorp coach Keldric Stokes would call four straight long pass attempts, all ending in incompletions.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We’ve been fighting hard to have opportunities to win games and we are there,” Stokes said. “I’ll take the blame for this one. I need to put us in better positions to succeed.”
This was Stokes first game as a high school head coach, and although he’s now got one under his belt, he still feels the pressure.
“The monkey isn’t off my back yet,” Stokes said. “I want to win games.”
Augusta coach Derek Boldt spoke positively of Thorp and what coach Stokes has done for the program.
“That’s a good win for us,” Boldt said. “This is a team that would compete well in our Dairyland conference. This’ll be a big help for us when we enter conference play.”