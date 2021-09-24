AUGUSTA — One second, Augusta football seemed doomed to a heartbreaking loss. The next, the Beavers were back in business.
The squad was driving down four points in the final two minutes against Pepin/Alma Friday night, looking to keep its undefeated campaign alive. But, just after getting inside the Eagles' 10-yard line, the ball popped loose and the visitors jumped on it. With 1:09 remaining, Alma/Pepin had its opportunity to run out the clock.
One play later, fortunes turned again. This time it was the Eagles who fumbled, setting Augusta up to score a go-ahead touchdown with 52 seconds remaining. One final defensive stand from the Beavers sealed a 22-20 triumph, playoff eligibility and a major gain in the battle for the Dairyland Conference crown.
It also ended an emotional roller coaster for everyone involved.
"The last two minutes are kind of a blur, to be honest," said Augusta coach Derek Boldt, minutes after getting a Gatorade shower from his players. "I'll think about it tomorrow when I gather myself a little bit."
Pepin/Alma took its third lead of the night with 4:38 remaining in the fourth, with Demetrius Bregmann capping off a monster drive personally with a 3-yard run to the end zone. With the run-heavy nature of both teams, it was reasonable to think Augusta would get just one chance to answer.
That opportunity started out well, with the Beavers' drive launching at their own 40-yard line. Jackson Laxson earned a trio of short advantages before Marcus Livingston ripped off a run for 38 yards, getting Augusta to its foe's 11. The first of back-to-back fumbles happened on the very next play, muting a previously enthusiastic home crowd.
When Pepin/Alma fumbled, the volume turned back up. And two plays later, the Augusta staff dialed up a pass play from the 9-yard line that lifted the Beavers to victory.
"The defense has to set up right for that to work," Boldt said, keeping his cards close in case Augusta needs to use the play again. "They've had it set up right for us to run that play all night. You can't live and die on it. You get one chance to run it and the opportunity arose."
QB Brennan King dropped back out of the shotgun, then just before the Pepin/Alma defense got to him hopped up in the air to throw a pass to the middle of the end zone to Tyler Brixen.
"I saw him over the top and just aired the ball out, hoped he caught it," King said. "I still thought I overthrew it, but I'm just glad he caught it."
Brixen reached up, then managed to stay in bounds while stumbling toward the goal posts to collect the go-ahead score.
"Coach put me on the field and I was like, 'I've got to go out there and make a play to win the game for the team,'" Brixen said.
The Eagles didn't lay over after the final touchdown of the night, getting a serious chance at a walk-off victory. Three out of four plays to start their last drive were positive, highlighted by a 27-yard pass from Evan Creighton to Colton Brecka, setting up a final play with four seconds left from the Augusta 18-yard line. Creighton rolled to the right and threw to the end zone but the ball was batted down by the Augusta defense.
"Our coaches always tell us, 'Do your job,'" Livingston said. "If you do your job, don't worry about the other guy. I know all of us, we just did our jobs. We saw that ball up in the air and couldn't have been happier when it wasn't caught."
Augusta entered the halftime break down 8-0 largely due to mistakes. The Beavers fumbled three times in the first 24 minutes, including one returned 70 yards to the house, in addition to an interception. Thankfully for them, Pepin/Alma largely did not take advantage.
"We knew what we can do," Livingston said. "We've messed up, but we had to keep our heads up. We didn't want to put anybody down. It was 8-0, and that's anybody's game at that point."
Livingston helped equalize with a 22-yard touchdown run followed by a King two-point conversion to open the third quarter. Augusta needed to answer the bell twice more due to Pepin/Alma scores, and did just that with a 38-yard Livingston run to pay dirt and the decisive TD pass to Brixen.
"We haven't had to deal with adversity like that all year," Boldt said. "To deal with that adversity and come back out and really respond, put 22 points on the board in the second half, says a lot about their character."
The two teams both entered Friday at 3-0 in the Dairyland, the conference's lone undefeated programs. The Augusta victory puts the 6-0 Beavers in the driver's seat and one step closer to their ultimate goal.
"Our goal this year is really just to win the conference," Livingston said. "That's what we're trying to focus on. ... Now that we're in the playoffs, that's sweet, but we want that conference title."
Augusta 22, Pepin/Alma 20
A/P;8;0;6;6;—;20
Augusta;0;0;8;14;—;22
First Quarter
A: Evan Creighton 70 fumble return (Riley Stiehl run), 8:58.
Second Quarter
A: Marcus Livingston 22 run (Brennan King run), 7:02.
P/A: Demetrius Bergmann 1 run (pass failed), 1:58.
Fourth Quarter
A: Marcus Livingston 38 run (Jackson Laxson run), 9:29.
P/A: Demetrius Bergmann 3 run (pass failed), 4:38.
A: Tyler Brixen 9 pass from King (run failed), :52.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (44-146): Bergmann 21-89, Riley Stiehl 12-29, Evan Creighton 4-16, Evan Olson 4-9, Billy Thetford 3-3. Augusta (51-304): Laxson 24-128, Livingston 8-107, Ben Dickensen 7-38, Brennan King 10-32, Hunter Breaker 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (19-15-0-141): Creighton 7-11-9-93, Stiehl 3-4-0-48. Augusta (2-5-1-17): King 2-5-1-17.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Colton Brecka 5-57, Thetford 2-28, Stiehl 1-27. Augusta: Tyler Brixen 1-9, Livingston 1-8.