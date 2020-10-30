AUGUSTA — It's been the story of the season for the Augusta football team.
The Beavers dig themselves a hole in the first half, almost escape it in the second half, but ultimately come up a bit short.
And while the young Beavers are improving, they fell victim to the same script in a 28-14 loss to Melrose-Mindoro on Friday. Augusta trailed 20-0 at halftime before scoring 14 straight points to make it a one-score game, but couldn't find another touchdown to take the lead.
"That's the tale of our season," Augusta coach Derek Boldt said. "Every game seems to be a second half (performance) for our kids. ... We need to figure out a way to get ahead in the first half, and that would have certainly helped us tonight."
The Mustangs scored a pair of touchdowns in quick succession to open a 14-point lead in the first quarter, and added another in the second to take a 20-0 advantage into halftime. But the Beavers got an immediate injection of energy when Tyler Brixen returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 77 yards for a touchdown.
The Augusta defense forced a three-and-out on Melrose-Mindoro's first possession of the second half, and the Beavers embarked on a 13-play, 50-yard drive capped with Brennan King's 2-yard touchdown run to make it a new ballgame.
"That's our longest drive of the season," Boldt said. "And that's watching sophomores turn into juniors before your very eyes. That just shows the commitment of the kids. You've got so many sophomores on the field, and they're starting to put it together, starting to figure it out."
Down 20-14, the Beavers stayed in the game behind their defense and needed to manufacture one more drive to take the lead. But Augusta's best chance — a 13-play drive that started on its own 6-yard line — fizzled out with a turnover on downs near midfield about halfway through the fourth quarter.
A few minutes after the turnover on downs, Jason Arzt ran a 25-yard touchdown for the Mustangs to all but seal the game.
"Augusta just stepped up, taking that kick back to start the second half and get some momentum," Melrose-Mindoro coach Tory Lockington said. "Then later we kind of stiffened up a little bit, and our offense put a nice drive together toward the end to get another score on the board and kind of put it away."
The Beavers dropped to 0-4 on the season, but three of their losses have been decided by two scores or fewer.
Augusta is still looking to put together a complete game, but with a young core seeing serious minutes, that figures to come with time. The defense was particularly impressive in the second half, holding the Mustangs to just 38 yards on the ground after halftime.
The Beavers also forced a fumble deep in their own territory in the first minute of the fourth quarter. It stopped a drive that could have finished off the game much earlier.
"These kids would run through a brick wall for me, their coaches and their team," Boldt said of his defense. "When they need something to happen, they fix it, they take care of it."
Augusta will look for that elusive four-quarter performance when it closes out its regular season at Pepin/Alma last week.
The Beavers will have another strong second-half showing to build off of in that pursuit.
"Unfortunately, we didn't have another five minutes tonight," Boldt said. "If we have another five minutes, don't let them score late, I think we win this game."
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Augusta 14
Melrose-Mindoro;14;6;0;8 - 28
Augusta;0;0;14;0 - 14
First Quarter
M: Sam Jenniges 20 run (Blake Christianson kick), 5:16.
M: Raef Radcliffe 16 run (Christianson kick), 3:34.
Second Quarter
M: Tucker Sbraggia 1 run (kick failed), 10:18.
Third Quarter
A: Tyler Brixen 77 kick return (Ethan Frank run), 11:42.
A: Brennan King 2 run (run failed), 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
M: Jason Arzt 25 run (Sbraggia run), 1:08.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (32-165): Arzt 9-94, Radcliffe 10-41, Elijah Miller 7-13, Jenniges 1-20, Sbraggia 5-(-3). Augusta (36-101): Frank 13-54, Brixen 13-29, King 5-13, Hunter Breaker 5-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (7-14-0-55): Sbraggia 6-13-0-46, Arzt 1-1-0-9. Augusta: King 3-19-2-31.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Miller 2-18, Arzt 2-10, Radcliffe 1-14, Drake Brindley 1-13, Jenniges 1-0. Augusta: Brixen 1-20, Chase Stensen-Veenendall 1-13, Breaker 1-(-2).