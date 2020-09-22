Last season was all about making a breakthrough for the Baldwin-Woodville football team.
The Blackhawks hit their goal, winning their first Middle Border Conference title since 2010 and reaching the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.
This year, the aim is to turn that breakthrough into a benchmark.
Baldwin-Woodville has a solid core returning from last fall's 8-3 team, and is considered among the favorites to top the Middle Border standings when all is said and done.
"We are fast with good skill," Baldwin-Woodville coach Dan Keefer said. "We hope to compete for the MBC title if we can stay healthy."
Who's back that's got the Blackhawks confident of a strong encore season?
Running back Isaiah Randall, an honorable mention all-league pick last fall, should see a lot of action again this season. The senior was Baldwin-Woodville's leading rusher last year with 684 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.
Out wide, receiver Keegan Ofstie is the team's most experienced pass-catcher. He hauled in 11 receptions for 135 yards and three scores last season. The rest of the Blackhawks' wideouts will be looking for bigger roles this fall after the graduation of the top three receivers.
Of course, who's going to be giving them the ball was one of the Blackhawks' questions entering the year. All-MBC quarterback Ross Roemhild has graduated after throwing for 1,312 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.
And there's the offensive line, too. Four starters will need to be replaced in the trenches.
"We have one returning starting on the O-line, but are excited about the kids that will be playing there," Keefer said.
Baldwin-Woodville shined defensively last season, holding opponents to an average of 16.5 points per game. They should be solid on that side of the ball again, with the likes of Sam Crowley (63 tackles, three forced fumbles), Tanner Holldorf (49 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble) and Taylor Lokker (33 tackles, one fumble recovery) returning.
The Middle Border is a perennially tough conference though, and Baldwin-Woodville could face some stiff competition for the crown. St. Croix Central went 5-2 in the league last season, and boasts one of the top players in the country in offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. The junior has scholarship offers from a who's who list of Division I college programs: defending national champion LSU, Alabama, Wisconsin, Penn State, Oregon and Notre Dame, to name a few.
The Panthers' quarterback, Tadan Holzer, was just a junior last fall and should bring experience to their chase for the title.
Osceola could be in the mix for the MBC championship as well. Running back Nick Carlson earned all-conference honors as a junior last fall.
New Richmond had an identical 6-1 league record to Baldwin-Woodville last year, but the Blackhawks won the head-to-head matchup. The two are scheduled to play this fall, but as nonconference opponents — New Richmond has departed the Middle Border to join the Big Rivers in football this year.