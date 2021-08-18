The going will be tough, but Baldwin-Woodville doesn’t see a reason why it can’t be in the mix.
Ellsworth was the class of the Middle Border Conference last season. On paper, the Panthers appear poised to repeat the feat this fall. They were one of the state’s top teams for their size a year ago, and are loaded with an elite corps of running backs and receivers.
For that reason, the Panthers are favorites in the league again this fall. But the Blackhawks think they can be competitive too.
Baldwin-Woodville has plenty of experience back in the mix after going 3-3 in the Middle Border last year. Wyatt Larson is back at quarterback after tossing for 561 yards and five scores. Keegan Oftsie was one of the top linebackers in the conference last season and has valuable experience in the backfield too.
The Blackhawks should also be strong in the trenches.
“We return a lot of experience at our skill positions,” 15th-year coach Dan Keefer said. “We also have a lot of young, unproven players with significant talent. We will have good size up front. The key for us is getting our young guys ready for varsity football.”
Ellsworth was unbeaten at 8-0 last year. Max Grand returns to the backfield after racking up more than 1,000 rushing yards and is fresh off a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Minnesota this summer. Ryan Matzek was an honorable mention all-state pick at tight end/fullback. They help make the Panthers the favorite to finish atop the conference.
St. Croix Central, anchored by Carson Hinzman — one of the top linemen in the country — should also be a contender in the Middle Border. Hinzman has scholarship offers from a slew of college football’s elite programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Oregon.