DURAND — Simon Bauer was having so much fun finding the end zone on offense Friday that he decided to try it out on the other side of the ball too.
With two rushing touchdowns already to his credit, the Durand junior dropped back into pass coverage midway through the third quarter during the Panthers' matchup with Osseo-Fairchild. In the blink of an eye, that touchdown total could be bumped up a notch.
Bauer intercepted a pass and brought it all the way to the house 65 yards down the field, serving as one of the highlights in a turnover frenzy forced by the Durand defense in a 42-14 win over the Thunder.
Bauer added a 93-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for good measure, pushing the Panthers to 2-0 on the season.
But which did he like better — hitting pay dirt on offense or defense?
"I'd have to say just following my offensive line guys blocking for me," Bauer said. "They were making some huge holes for me, really opening up the field for me."
Bauer ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and the Panthers forced four turnovers to pull away from the Thunder. Durand scored the first 36 points of the game before Osseo-Fairchild got on the board in the fourth quarter.
"We had a little adversity, we had a two-way starter that couldn't play tonight," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "So we had a lot of kids that we had to move around on Thursday night. So I was really happy with the way they stepped in and played. And football-wise, I was really happy we took advantage of some turnovers and some short fields."
Both teams traded punts and fumbles early on before Bauer broke the ice with a three-yard scoring run in the final minute of the first quarter.
Durand immediately capitalized on its newfound momentum, with Bauer recovering a Thunder fumble on the next drive and promptly running for a 12-yard touchdown in the short-field situation.
"I think it's a little bit of luck and a little bit of skill," Bauer said of the Panthers' penchant for picking up turnovers. "We're doing well executing on defense and being where we need to be, and that's what gets us our turnovers."
Fortune smiled on Durand shortly after, when the Panthers ran the ball to Osseo-Fairchild's 3-yard line before it popped out for a fumble. Durand's Ethan Anibas was there to fall on it in the end zone though, giving the Panthers another touchdown.
Bauer made the pick 6 shortly after halftime, and Durand quarterback Joey Biesterveld added an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 36-0.
Osseo-Fairchild's ground game got better as the game went along, and the Thunder were rewarded when they strung together a couple of long scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Both ended with rushing touchdowns by quarterback Brice Shimon.
"Defensively, I was very impressed with their running game," Rosemeyer said. "We had a hard time stopping it."
But there were enough turnovers to mitigate the ground attack. The Thunder fumbled four times and lost three of them, which was too tough a hole to climb out of.
"We had to kind of blitz at them to try to put some pressure on them and try to plug some holes, that might have had something to do with the turnovers," Rosemeyer said.
The Panthers finished with 255 yards of offense, slightly surpassing Osseo-Fairchild's 222.
Durand has now scored 77 points across two games this season after putting up 35 on Neillsville/Granton last week. Bauer likes the direction the Panthers are headed, while also recognizing there's more work to do.
"We need to do a little bit better on defense, covering up the holes up the middle," he said. "But other than that we're playing solid right now."
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
O-F;0;0;0;14 - 14
Durand;8;14;14;6 - 42
First Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 3 run (Bauer run), 0:19.
Second Quarter
D: Bauer 12 run (pass failed), 10:59.
D: Ethan Anibas fumble recovery in end zone (Dawson Hartung run), 8:51.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 65 interception return (run failed), 9:23.
D: Joey Biesterveld 11 run (Dawson Kurth run), 6:06.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Brice Shimon 1 run (run failed), 10:02.
D: Bauer 93 run (kick failed), 5:32.
OF: Shimon 11 run (Shimon run), 1:01.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds) - Osseo-Fairchild (48-124): Dayne Vojtik 27-104, Keyton Boettcher 11-32, Shimon 8-13, Garrett Koxlien 1-(-7). Durand (23-227): Bauer 11-159, Hartung 4-33, Kurth 3-31, Biesterveld 3-15, Cody Wieland 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) - Osseo-Fairchild (8-20-1-98): Shimon 8-20-1-98. Durand (2-9-0-28): Biesterveld 2-9-0-28.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) - Osseo-Fairchild: Koxlien 3-42, Ben Gitto 3-25, Vojtik 1-21, Boettcher 1-10. Durand: Caden Berger 1-16, Anibas 1-12.