DURAND — If you're watching a Durand football game this fall, don't blink. You just might miss something big.
That's thanks in large part, of course, to Simon Bauer — the Panthers' elusive, punishing running back.
The junior doesn't need a big number in the carries column to leave a big number in the rushing yards category. That much has been abundantly clear through the first two weeks of the season.
With 25 carries to his name, Bauer has racked up 342 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. That's an average of 13.2 yards per rush, and it's one of the reasons Durand is unbeaten.
"He's not very tall, obviously, but he's a very strong kid. He's shifty and very fast," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said of Bauer after a 42-14 win over Osseo-Fairchild last week. "He's got a great natural running sense. When he's got the football, he can see the hole real well. He's pretty special."
That was on display in the win over the Thunder. The 5-foot-7, 175-pound back rushed 11 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He was tough for Osseo-Fairchild to bring down on first contact, often requiring a few Thunder defenders to team up to bring him down.
He was dangerous in short-yardage situations, like when he plunged into the end zone from three yards out for the Panthers' first touchdown. And even with plenty of real estate between him and the goal line, Bauer proved his speed makes him a threat. He broke off a 93-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Naturally, he was quick to credit his blockers ahead of him.
"I give all the credit to my linemen, that was a great hole," Bauer said. "I could have put a car through that one."
With the running back's help, Durand is starting to garner some statewide attention. The Panthers are ranked No. 7 in Division 6 in the latest WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
The defense has played a big part too. The Panthers have forced four turnovers in each of their first two games, with Dawson Kurth leading the way with two interceptions. That tally also includes a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Bauer against Osseo-Fairchild.
"I think it's a little bit of luck and a little bit of skill," Bauer said of the Panthers' penchant for picking up turnovers. "We're doing well executing on defense and being where we need to be, and that's what gets us our turnovers."
And when the ball gets back in the Panthers' hands, their linemen and star back give them as good a chance as any to put points on the board.
Hard work in the offseason to build off of the last couple of years has ensured that. Bauer was the team's top rusher as both a freshman and sophomore with 514 and 718 yards, respectively, and is on pace to blow past those numbers this season.
"He works really hard," Rosemeyer said of Bauer. "He's a big weight room guy, he's a strong kid. He worked really hard this summer."
And senior quarterback Joey Biesterveld has helped Durand strike a balance on offense. The signal-caller has thrown and rushed for a touchdown this season.
Durand, a new member in the Cloverbelt Conference, hosts Fall Creek this Friday. The following week, the Panthers are scheduled to head to Mondovi for a matchup against the eighth-ranked Buffaloes.
Bauer likes the direction the Panthers are headed, while also recognizing there's more work to do.
"We need to do a little bit better on defense, covering up the holes up the middle," he said. "But other than that we're playing solid right now."