Big Rivers football is marching on this fall, just without three members.
Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, as well as football-only member Superior, have all opted to compete in the newly formed alternative spring this year, making the Big Rivers the lone incomplete conference in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area. That leaves five members of the conference left, while one familiar face has returned to the BRC for one final campaign.
“I do feel bad for the Eau Claire kids who didn’t even get a chance to try,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “How far the rest of us are going to get, I don’t know. But we can at least look at our kids and say we gave it a try.”
LaBuda’s Mustangs are coming off a stellar campaign, winning a share of the Big Rivers crown before going on a playoff run that ended in the Division 3 state semifinals. They’ll face typical foes Chippewa Falls, Hudson and Rice Lake, plus new Big Rivers member New Richmond. The Tigers join from the Middle Border as part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s realignment plan.
New Richmond was supposed to take River Falls’ position in the eight-team league, with the Wildcats set to leave longtime rivalries for a spot in the Mississippi Valley Conference. But the WIAA has allowed conference flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, so River Falls has rejoined the league to shrink its travel footprint.
In this unusual season, it will be hard to predict results. It may be hard to predict who will even be on the field.
"I know that we and everybody else in the league are experiencing player quarantine issues," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "A team that could be very, very good could all of a sudden be decimated with a few key players being under quarantine."
Menomonie won’t be able to defend its Big Rivers championship for a simple reason – the conference has decided it won’t keep track of standings or declare champions this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the Mustangs at least have talent to compete for the league’s best record.
Back are two All-Big Rivers first team selections in running back DeVauntaye Parker and linebacker Will Ockler. There are holes to fill though, including quarterback Tyler Werner and the dynamic duo of Davis Barthen and Jed Ogea in the secondary.
Chippewa Falls should threaten as usual after dealing with some growing pains last season. The Cardinals had a young squad in 2019 following the graduation of 27 seniors but seemed to find their rhythm toward the end of the season. Chi-Hi won its final two regular season games to snag a playoff spot, then nearly upset top-seeded Pulaski in Level 1 of the postseason.
That experience should help now. Back are two All-Big Rivers selections in running back Ben Steinmetz and defensive lineman Owen Krista. Steinmetz ran for 642 yards, added over 200 yards on catches and notched a combined 11 touchdowns.
Rice Lake, which went to the Division 3 state semifinals two years ago, is looking to bounce back from a 1-8 season in 2019. The Warriors lost all-conference linebacker and starting quarterback Tyson Tomesh but return 14 other starters and added depth on defense.
Hudson returns a strong one-two punch in the backfield in Hunter Danielson (563 rushing yards) and Matteo Bonnin (372) and starting quarterback Owen Anderson, who threw for 494 yards in addition to being the team's third-leading rusher.
“(We have) holes to fill on the O-line and defensive backfield, but good nucleus returning,” Hudson coach Adam Kowles said.
Hudson’s long-time rival River Falls is technically a recent addition to this crew, but coaches are quite familiar with what the Wildcats are all about. Leading the offensive returners is Michael Krueger, a first team All-Big Rivers running back after accumulating 890 yards on the ground as a junior. Linebacker Conner Cardell also earned first team all-conference honors while playing for a Wildcat squad that shared the title with Menomonie.
“Being back in the Big Rivers is a good feeling,” River Falls coach David Crail said earlier this month. “I guess it’s like we never left.”
New Richmond brings a history of success from the Middle Border, looking to earn a seventh straight winning season. The Tigers, which run a run-pass option out the shotgun, went 8-3 last year before falling to Menomonie in Level 2 of the playoffs.