The Big Rivers Conference was incomplete the last time the league hit the gridiron.
Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Superior decided to sit out the fall, instead competing in a new period in the spring to mitigate risk during the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining five members of the Big Rivers played on, but the league decided against crowning an official champion or naming all-conference selections.
This year – at least for now – things are back to normal. And the league returns with some notable familiar faces in new places.
“Obviously our kids are so excited just to get the 2021 high school season started, and our coaches, obviously, and have it be somewhat normal,” new Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said.
Sinz is one of two new head coaches in the Big Rivers this year, with both moving from one BRC program to another. Sinz had spent the last four years at Eau Claire Memorial before taking the mantle at his alma mater following the retirement of Hall of Fame Mustang coach Joe LaBuda. He was replaced at Memorial by Rob Scott, who previously was a coordinator at Superior under Spartan coach Bob DeMeyer.
The pair’s familiarity with the conference should help them in their adjustment.
“It is kind of nice to have a familiarity with the other schools,” Sinz said. “And even in the spring, we were able to play North and Superior, and then obviously being at Memorial, we have an idea of what their kids are like. ... Now with switching schools in the conference, I don’t know if it’s ever happened before for a coach to switch, but you do feel pretty confident knowing the other schools.”
As for the teams on the field, there’s plenty of talent as usual. Hudson and Menomonie split the unofficial league crown last year and will both likely be contenders to repeat. They’re expected to be challenged by Chippewa Falls and Superior, who both return impressive talent.
“I think the Big Rivers is a special league,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “Every team has somebody that’s a recruit for somebody.”
Sinz won’t have a bare cupboard in Menomonie, though he did lose five All-Northwest selections to graduation. Reed Styer takes over at quarterback, and he has an All-Northwest honorable mention selection in Noah Feddersen to work with at tight end.
“We have some players that got a lot of playing time last year,” Sinz said. “Obviously there’s a couple of new positions that we have to fill from some dang good players that just got done. But it’s been a pretty smooth transition, especially with our assistant coaches.”
Hudson graduated quarterback Owen Anderson but returns his favorite target, receiver Troy Bounting. He caught 23 passes for 308 yards and six TDs. End Evan Tyler and outside linebacker Owen Marnell lead the defense, both coming off double-digit tackle seasons.
“(We’re) good up front on defense. Good skill on offense,” Raiders coach Adam Kowles said. “Need to stay healthy on both sides of the ball.”
Chippewa Falls has its largest group ever since Chuck Raykovich took over, highly impressive considering he’s entering his 36th year as head coach. He’s got four All-Northwest selections back from last year, including a pair of first teamers. Bryant Petska made it on the O-line and Owen Krista on the D-Line. There are holes to fill offensively with the graduation of the team’s leading rusher and receiver, but whoever steps up will be working with a veteran quarterback in Brayden Warwick.
Superior went 5-1 in the spring, defeating both Eau Claire schools in the process in addition to Sparta and Green Bay Notre Dame. Despite key graduations from that team, former Spartan assistant Scott knows them well enough to not overlook Superior in the BRC race.
“They have a lot returning from an excellent 2020 spring season,” Scott said.
Eau Claire Memorial has proven offensive threats in tight end Jack Redwine and running back Reese Woerner. Redwine showed his ceiling with a 117-yard performance against Menasha in the spring, and Woerner ran for 668 yards after being pressed into action earlier than expected thanks to current Wisconsin Badger Loyal Crawford opting against participating in the season.
Defensively, they have anchors in defensive back Thade Brauer, linebacker Briggs Reinke and end Andrew Moselor.
“We return a good nucleus of seniors that are doing everything we ask of them,” Scott said. “We know that this conference is always a battle every single Friday. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
Eau Claire North has nearly doubled in size since Andy Jarzynski took over the program four years ago, now at 75 players. They have to replace quarterback Kyle Greenlund but have weapons to work with in running back Remy Rassbach and wide receivers Trae Goss and Nolan Coyle. Defensive back Mekhi Thomas and lineman Jackson Koller are leaders on the defensive end for a team focused on ending a losing streak that dates back to 2015.
“We definitely have had the benefit of having that spring season,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said. “We’ve been able to get reacclimated pretty quickly to what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively, so that’s been nice. Numbers are up, kids did a better job in the weight room in the summer.”
This year will be Rice Lake’s last in the Big Rivers, a casualty of the WIAA’s football restructuring efforts. The league was altered last year, adding New Richmond while moving River Falls off to the La Crosse-based Mississippi Valley. River Falls requested a move back to the BRC and was granted it, leading to Rice Lake being moved to the Middle Border.
“You feel a little nostalgic about this being Rice Lake’s last year in the Big Rivers,” Jarzynski said. “New Richmond should absolutely be in the Big Rivers, and River Falls should absolutely be in the Big Rivers, but Rice Lake should absolutely be in the Big Rivers too. I really with that there had been a way for the powers that be to come up with some sort of methodology to make that work. We can put guys on the moon, we can figure out how to keep the conference together.”
The Warriors went 3-6 overall but 0-4 against the Big Rivers last season. Four of their losses were by one score, and Rice Lake has a strong veteran core to build with. That starts with senior QB Cole Fenske, who accumulated 902 passing yards in seven games, and wide receiver Alex Belongia, an All-Northwest selection who totaled 787 yards. They’ll be joined by what’s expected to be a physical backfield. The defensive back position should be a strong spot as well.
New Richmond went 4-4 overall and 2-2 last year in its first Big Rivers campaign.