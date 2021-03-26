A big second quarter made all the difference on Friday.
Superior scored 25 points in the second period, providing more than enough cushion for a 38-20 victory over Eau Claire North in both teams' spring debut in Superior.
The Spartans scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, threw for another and kicked a field goal to turn a 13-6 lead into a 38-6 advantage in the second.
The Huskies showed fight early and late, but couldn't make up the deficit.
After Superior took an early 13-0 lead, North's Remy Rassbach ran for a one-yard touchdown to cut the advantage to seven in the first quarter.
But the Spartans got rushing scores from Jordan Goldfine and Carter Fonger to kick off the second quarter, and Kaden Kimmes later threw a 29-yard touchdown to Ben Hunter.
In the fourth quarter, North's Kyle Greenlund threw a touchdown to Matthew Johnson and James Jarzynski later caught another touchdown pass.
Individual statistics were not immediately available.
The Huskies return to action next Thursday at home against Stoughton.