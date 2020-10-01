A small roster is nothing new for Birchwood football coach Tucker Fee.
So he’s well prepared for this season as the Bobcats venture into the 2020 football season alone after the Winter school board opted to move its fall sports to the spring alternate schedule.
“I’ve only coached with a limited roster,” Fee said. “When we were combined with Winter for the first year we had closer to 18 or 19 kids. It was a little bit better but we’ve never had big teams since I’ve started coaching.”
Birchwood has been in a co-op for the past three seasons and without Winter will have 15 players on the roster.
Without the influence of the Winter coaching staff, Fee looks at this year as a chance to experiment. The Bobcats would like to employ more open field offensive concepts with more passing and quick pitches to running backs designed to give them space on the outside. With size at the receiver position, Fee is looking to give his players chances for explosive plays through the air as well.
“It’s a different thing compared to what we’ve been running up in Winter,” Fee said. “The offense is a completely different thing. We’re doing a lot of veer and mesh reading type of stuff and we’re going to throw in more of a passing game.”
It will be a full-group effort with young freshmen joining experienced veterans as the Bobcats will need every player on its roster to complete the season.
Birchwood has a schedule of four games with East Lakeland teams Chequamegon and Mercer/Butternut also opting out of the fall season and moving football to spring. The Bobcats will play Mellen twice and will match up with Northwood/Solon Springs and Washburn/Bayfield on one occasion. The game against Northwood is expected to be the Birchwood varsity team against Northwood’s junior varsity squad.
The WIAA allows teams to still move their seasons to the spring if they do not complete half of their games. Birchwood will be returning to the Winter co-op next season and, should this fall be canceled, the teams could get together in the spring.
With uncertainty a constant this football season, Fee made it a priority to speak with the team at the onset of practices. This season moves forward day-by-day and any chance to practice and play is better than nothing, he said.
“We’re going to get out here and get our exercise in and get something going, so you have some kind of experience,” Fee told his team. “For some of these seniors they’ve been here all along and it’s hard for them so at least they get some kind of activity, coaching up, and we’ll see how that rolls.”