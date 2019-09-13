MENOMONIE — Menomonie’s defensive players gathered along the sideline while tears streamed from their faces. Some had their arms around their teammates with their heads bowed, praying for their teammate, Sam Skillings, who lay on the River Falls side of the field.
Late in the fourth quarter, the senior linebacker came up to make a tackle on a Wildcat ballcarrier and sustained a substantial leg injury that required paramedic attention.
The injury overshadowed what should have been a celebration for the Mustangs, who remained undefeated with a 21-7 victory over River Falls on Friday night in Menomonie.
“Our kids are really down,” Mustangs coach Joe LaBuda said. “We’re a really close team and any time you see that type of injury it’s tough to take, especially for such a great wrestler like Sam is.”
Skillings returned to football this season after taking last year off to focus on wrestling. He made it to state last year, finishing second in Division 1 in the 182-pound group, and is committed to wrestle at the University of Minnesota next year.
Even after the game's final whistle, the Mustangs were despondent.
“(The win) is the furthest thought from my mind right now,” LaBuda said. “It’s one of the hardest things about sports and I think it’s the hardest thing about being a coach, when you lose a kid like this. It just eats at your guts.”
The play occurred just in front of the River Falls bench and Wildcats coach David Crail.
“You never want to see an injury, period,” Crail said. “Our prayers are for their guy and I hope that he heals quickly and that it’s not as bad as it originally looked.”
After the injury, the Mustangs regrouped to hold the Wildcats on their final offensive series of the game, turning the ball over to the Menomonie offense who ran the clock out with its backups in.
It was a dominant defensive showing from Menomonie, who held the Wildcats to 151 yards. They shut down River Falls’ star running back Seth Kohel, who exited the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
“I was extremely proud of how our defense played,” LaBuda said.
The Mustangs almost coughed up the game in the third quarter. After a 35-yard touchdown run from the Wildcats quarterback Peter Noreen, River Falls recovered the ensuing kickoff when the ball took a weird hop, bouncing upfield, away from the Mustang returner.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Crail said of the strange hop.
The Wildcats got the ball back at the Mustangs’ 14-yard line, but River Falls moved backward on the drive, eventually settling for a 40-yard field goal attempt that missed wide left.
Menomonie responded immediately with a 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Werner to tight end Kaleb Kazmarek to put away the Wildcats.
“It was really a bittersweet win for us,” LaBuda said. “(Skillings) brought a tremendous amount of leadership and obviously was a great defensive player.”
The Mustangs will have to move forward as they head to Eau Claire to take on the North Huskies next week at 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Menomonie 21, River Falls 7
River Falls 0 0 7 0 — 7
Menomonie 7 0 14 0 — 21
First Quarter
M: Davis Barthen 22 pass from Tyler Werner (Kaleb Kazmarek kick).
Third Quarter
M: Will Ockler 1 run (Kazmarek kick)
RF: Noreen 35 run (Clechetski kick)
M: Kaleb Miller 66 pass from Kazmarek (Kazmarek kick)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): River Falls (31-95): Kohel 12-19, Schwartzm 3-10, Noreen 3-9, Krouger 13-57. Menomonie (40-195): Parker 20-90, Werner 1-0, Ockler 13-96, Ogea 2-2, Human 2-2, Sample 1-3, Kahl 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): River Falls (10-15-0-56): Noreen (10-15-0 56). Menomonie (4-5-1-100): Barthen (2-2-0-24) Kazmarek (1-1-0-66)
RECEIVING (rec-yds): River Falls: Flood 3-13, Kohl 2-1, Schwartzm 1-1, Grey 2-26, Jepsen 1-5), Krouger 1-5. Menomonie: Miller 1-66