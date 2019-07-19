Osseo-Fairchild football's season-closing loss to Fall Creek could have marked the end of an era for Thunder coach Eric Boettcher.
"When you walk off in October you think, 'Well, there's your last game with your son," Eric said.
Instead, Eric and Caden Boettcher are getting one final hurrah today in Oshkosh.
Caden, an outside linebacker who graduated from Osseo-Fairchild this spring, is one of nearly 20 area players participating in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic, a three-game event pitting the North and South against each other on the campus of UW-Oshkosh. His dad, who has coached the Thunder for six years, will be roaming the sidelines during Caden's game as an assistant for the small school North squad.
"Whenever you get to do something with your dad or any other family member, it always makes it a little more special," Caden said. "I know the countless hours he puts in at home and at school and at work to help our program succeed. For him to be given the recognition of his hard work, it's great to see."
Caden, who will continue his football career this fall at UW-La Crosse, was a second-team All-Northwest selection and a first-team All-Cloverbelt pick as a senior. He was the Thunder's only representative on the all-conference first team on either side of the ball.
He also played a role on the basketball court this winter, helping Osseo-Fairchild earn a trip to Madison for the state tournament.
This week's trip east marked another memorable experience in his final year before college.
"When I found out I was getting the opportunity to get down here I felt extremely blessed to be able to get the opportunity to work with a bunch of great athletes from around the state," Caden said.
While the games are the main attraction, the Boettchers have spent the last six days down in Oshkosh for a week of training camp. Some turbulent weather has forced the teams inside some days, creating opportunities for bonding and team-building exercises. The Boettchers' North team even went bowling one evening.
Caden will be lining up with and against some of the best players the state of Wisconsin has to offer. He's gotten a chance to meet some of his future UW-La Crosse teammates and soon-to-be WIAC opponents.
"Everybody here knows what they're doing," Caden said. "They've all been taught very well at their high schools. Just watching them perform and watching them and how they go about their business, it's a great learning experience to take on with me."
Boettcher will also play alongside a handful of fellow Chippewa Valley natives on the North small school team, including Regis defensive back Cade Osborn, Elk Mound defensive end Marcus Kinblom and slot receiver Brady Redwine, Bloomer defensive lineman Bradley Sarauer and Cumberland quarterback Reid Olson.
Chippewa Falls defensive end Rico DeLeon, Rice Lake running back DeAirus Clerveaux and offensive lineman Victor Jimenez-Alcaraz, River Falls quarterback Logan Graetz, wide receiver Jared Creen and offensive lineman Zachary Paulson and Hudson quarterback Keyser Helterbrand will suit up for the North large school team, while McDonell offensive lineman Noah Weimert and Bruce quarterback Kevin Brockman, linebacker Connor Checkalski and defensive lineman Dakota Hoffman will play in the 8-man game.
"That's something to be proud of for our area," Eric said, "to be able to get the kids from our schools by us, in the Eau Claire area, and represent the Chippewa Valley and surrounding communities and showcase what we do have for talent."
The 8-man battle kicks off today's slate at 10 a.m. The small school game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the large school matchup begins at 5 p.m.
Four hundred players were nominated to play in the games, with 220 making the final cut. The event helps raise funds for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, with each player raising at least $750. Fans can make a donation at chwevents.org.