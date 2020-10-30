CADOTT — There were certainly opportunities for the Boyceville Bulldogs to get frustrated Friday night.
The team wasn't able to take advantage of positive field position early on, or two first half interceptions from Nicholas Olson. The Bulldogs had a great chance to respond after Cadott opened the game's scoring with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but were stopped inside the Hornets’ five-yard line as time expired on the first half.
But this Boyceville group doesn't go down that easy.
"There's something about this team that I haven't seen in a long time," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "There's no give, there's no give up on this team. They fight for everything. They believe."
Boyceville responded with 16 unanswered in the second half, finding the end zone twice in a three-minute span in the third quarter to secure a 16-8 Dunn-St. Croix road victory against Cadott. The Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.
"Our defense set the tone in the second half and our offense responded to it," Roemhild said.
That spark was ignited in the third when the Bulldogs stopped Cadott quarterback Gavin Tegels just short on a 4th-and-two attempt from the Hornets' 49-yard line. Bulldogs QB Ira Bialzik found Jacob Granley on the first play of the ensuing possession, and Granley was able to fend off a tackler while toeing the right sideline and dive toward the pylon to complete a 50-yard scoring play.
Boyceville got the ball right back following its two-point conversion, catching Cadott off guard with a short kick that the Bulldogs recovered. It took five plays to hit pay dirt again, this time on a 13-yard pass from Bialzik to Granley that was perfectly placed over Granley's shoulder in the back left corner of the end zone.
"That was to a T," Bialzik said. "My receiver and I, we worked on that, just get him to the corner of the end zone, loft it up to him and let him make a play. My line did a great job, too, holding them off."
Bialzik finished with 158 yards on 8 for 16 passing, with 113 of those yards going to Granley. He was protected well by a line that included two freshmen, both of whom did not know they’d be playing entering the day.
"Passing has not been our strength this year but we knew that it could be," Roemhild said. "We've got a first-year quarterback, Ira, and he's improving each game."
The Bulldog defense forced three-and-outs on three of Cadott's four second half possessions. The Hornets final drive was the most successful of the bunch, accounting for 22 yards on 12 plays, but ended at the Boyceville 33 when a pair of passes missed by inches. A handoff pass from Nelson Wahl back to the QB Tegels appeared to get the team in the red zone, but the play was called back after the referee crew deemed it hit the turf. Boyceville forced a turnover on downs on the next play when a Tegels pass to Wahl went just past his outstretched hands near the end zone on fourth-and-9.
Successful rushing from Tyler Dormanen helped Boyceville run the final four and a half minutes of clock out. Bialzik brought the game to a close with a pair of kneel downs.
Tegan Ritter scored Cadott's lone touchdown, running 15 yards to the house midway through the second quarter. Tegels led the Hornets with 47 yards on the ground while throwing for 59 but did have the two early interceptions, including one at the opponent's eight-yard line.
The victory pushes Boyceville to 5-1, the highest win total for the program since the Bulldogs went 7-3 in 2014 despite this year's football season being shortened by the coronavirus. The team has already improved by three wins from last year's group, which only had one triumph against a Dunn-St. Croix foe.
"We have some amazing team chemistry, and the coaches contribute a lot to that," Bialzik said. "Just a really fun group of people. None of them are about themselves."
Boyceville has taken advantage of a new-look Dunn-St. Croix following the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's restructuring effort. Mondovi, Elk Mound and Durand moved to the Cloverbelt this year after finishing first, third and fourth, respectively, in the DSC last season. That opened the door for new blood to finish near the top of the league.
"I'm just happy for these guys," Roemhild said. "A 5-1 season, that's a big thing for our program and a huge thing for these guys. It shows how much hard work they've put in since last year."
And now, the team has a chance to earn a share of the conference crown heading into the final week of the season. The Bulldogs end their season against undefeated Spring Valley, which stands at 5-0 due to its Week 1 game being canceled. Beating the Cardinals will be no easy task, considering Spring Valley has allowed just 12 points in the last three weeks combined and has won games this year by an average of 40 points.
At worst, the Bulldogs will finish second in the conference standings thanks to Glenwood City defeating Turtle Lake Friday. They've already secured their best conference finish in six years.
"Big matchup next week," Roemhild said. "From the beginning of the year, Spring Valley is the team to beat. We pretty much said Spring Valley is here in the conference and everybody else, it's going to be a dog fight. We know what to expect from Spring Valley. They're a great-coached team, great athletes that always come through. We know it's going to be a battle."
Boyceville 16, Cadott 8
Boyceville 0 8 0 0 — 8
Cadott 0 0 16 0 — 16
Second Quarter
C: Tegan Ritter 15 run (Nick Fasbender run), 8:29.
Third Quarter
B: Jacob Granley 50 pass from Ira Bialzik (John Klefstad pass from Sebastian Nielson), 3:23.
B: Granley 13 pass from Bialzik (Klefstad pass from Bialzik), 1:04.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (32-64): Tyler Dormanen 12-37, Nielson 9-21, Nicholas Olson 3-12, Bialzik 5-3. Cadott (31-96): Gavin Tegels 13-47, Fasbender 12-31, Ritter 4-12, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville (8-16-0-158): Bialzik 8-16-0-158. Cadott (3-12-2-59): Tegels 3-10-2-59, Nelson Wahl 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Granley 4-113, Braden Roemhild 1-20, Nathan Stuart 1-9, Dormanen 1-8, Klefstad 1-8. Cadott: Karson Dupey 1-42, Ritter 1-9, Wahl 1-8.