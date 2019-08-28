BOYCEVILLE — Michael Roemhild loves football, but he said it wasn't a difficult choice at all to walk away from the game two years ago.
The then-Boyceville football assistant's father passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack, spurring a major change in the Bulldogs' program. After some convincing Roemhild decided to stay on as the school's head baseball coach, but he and his brother, Brian, stepped down from their roles with the football team.
"It's not hard to say I need to be with my family," said Roemhild, who had spent eight years as an assistant. "My son was not even a year old at the time and I'm just sitting there, you think about everything you could have possibly missed out on. ... Nothing prepares you for that."
While the initial decision was easy, his time away from the sport was not. He said he still had that itch, which he mitigated a tad last year. He began easing his way back by taking over as head coach of the middle school program. As time healed the wounds, he realized his dad wouldn't want him to walk away from the sidelines on Friday nights.
"I was meant to be out here coaching," Roemhild said. "I love being out with the kids. I love giving my knowledge."
So when the Boyceville job opened following the 2018 season, he eagerly jumped on it.
"It didn't matter how many guys were out for the team a year before, how many were planning on coming out this year," Roemhild said Wednesday, standing to the side as his players wrapped up practice. "I was just excited to get back to the program and be the change."
Roemhild knew what he was inheriting, and prior results did point toward a need for a change. The Bulldogs won two games combined the last two seasons after going 0-9 in 2018. The last conference title came in 1999, and the squad faces stiff competition in the Dunn-St. Croix.
He also knows building a winner is possible in Boyceville and the type of energy that comes with accomplishing the feat. He led the baseball team to the state tournament last spring in Division 3, the program's first appearance in Grand Chute since 2000.
"I took over the baseball program and they were coming off a season where I don't think they had one win," he said. "We went in talking about goals for baseball and guys said, 'We just want to win one game.' That's not my mentality as a coach. I'm sitting there going, 'Jeez.'
"We preached one game at a time. It was a building process, but I think we won nine games my first year. We built on that."
After Week 1 of football, he's already halfway to the win total from the last two seasons. The Bulldogs defense was stout last Friday, putting up a shutout effort in a 35-0 victory against Independence/Gilmanton. Connor Sempf threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while his brother Brendan ran for 75 yards and notched a receiving and rushing touchdown.
For many Bulldog players, it was their first ever win on varsity.
"A single win can mean a lot for a team," Connor Sempf said. "Starting out 1-0, I know it really helps us just pushing week-by-week, staying focused."
"I feel a really big difference," Brendan Sempf said of the team's mentality. "I feel our intensity at each practice is better and we're more focused."
Roemhild said he's noticed a change in morale as well.
"That was our goal as a coaching staff for these guys," he said. "You could see the excitement in their faces. The whole bus ride home, we were in Independence, a long ways from here, and they didn't change their energy level. It was up the whole time."
That doesn't mean he, or the coaching staff as a whole, was entirely happy with the performance. He's stressed discipline and focusing on the basics of football since he took over, but the Bulldogs still had more penalty yards in the first half than offensive yards.
It's a reminder that discipline often takes more than three weeks of practice and one game to instill. The first year is all about laying down the foundation.
"You have to start out with the basic stuff and you have to have the whole team understanding it 100%," Roemhild said. "Once you get that, that's when you get to have a little bit of fun. Now you can add in a wrinkle here and a wrinkle there."
The Bulldogs face a stiff challenge in Week 2 when they host Clear Lake, a team coming off an impressive 30-0 victory against Glenwood City in its first outing of the year.
"We actually scrimmaged Clear Lake a few weeks ago," Roemhild said. "We know the type of team they are and we've already seen they've improved from the scrimmage in the Week 1 game. ... Just because we won the first game doesn't mean a team is going to lay down for us for the second game."