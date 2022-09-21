CADOTT — The Cadott football team hit a monumental milestone last season, ending a 16-year postseason drought by competing in the playoffs for the first time since 2005. It was a big achievement for a program which typically lost more games than it won for a decade and a half, but it only left the Hornets hungrier.
They’re certainly playing like it this season.
Cadott is 4-1 for the first time since 2005, rolling the momentum from last season’s breakthrough into a standout campaign to begin 2022. The Hornets’ four victories have all come by double figures, and their only loss came in overtime against Turtle Lake — a game in which they were ahead until the final three minutes of regulation.
Since a 3-5 season in 2020, Cadott has showcased marked, year-over-year improvement. The first five weeks of this season have been the highest peak yet.
“We’ve slowly been building the last couple of years. Every year we’ve taken the next step,” coach Jeff Goettl said. “The kids are really buying in.”
The road here started years ago, but all the work put in over time has started to pay off.
“Ever since we’ve been young, we’ve always put on a good performance — middle school, (youth football), we always were a winning team together,” senior Levi Lindsay said. “This senior and junior class really works well together, and we know everyone’s putting in time in the weight room, so we kind of expected to get off to a good start.”
Cadott set the tone in Week 1, defeating Stanley-Boyd 16-6 for its first win over the Orioles since 2004.
“My freshman year we lost to them by a lot, and last year we lost to them by 51,” senior Tristan Drier said. “Just going out there and showing that we can beat a team like Stanley that’s been continuously beating us year after year, I think that woke some people up a little bit to see that we can compete.”
Since then, the Hornets have reeled off wins over Pittsville, Colfax and Elmwood/Plum City.
Cadott entered the season with the unenviable task of replacing Gavin Tegels, last season’s defensive player of the year in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The Hornets have adjusted well to life without the imposing linebacker though. Apart from the 36-28 loss to Turtle Lake, the Hornets have not allowed another opponent to score more than eight points this year.
“Our defense has been pretty stellar,” Lindsay said. “Against Turtle Lake we had a few mishaps, and I would say that’s probably why we lost that game, but otherwise our defense has really put it together.”
On the other side of the ball, Cadott has scored 20-plus points in four games this season. The Hornets’ success has started in the trenches, with pushes from the offensive line allowing the team to rush for 14 touchdowns this year.
“This year, our O-line and D-line have kind of been our anchors, which is not usual for us,” Goettl said. “We’ve got a bunch of good athletes there. They’re not necessarily big, but they’re good athletes who have been working hard to understand the concepts.”
“Our O-line is coming together more every game,” Drier said. “I’m sure if you look at our stats, our rushing yards go up every game. We’re just getting better unity on offense.”
Drier was mostly right. The Hornets increased their rushing totals each week for the first four games of the season before dropping from 338 in Week 4 to 316 last week. Still, the results are hard to argue with.
Cadott begins a string of three straight road games when it visits Glenwood City this Friday. The Hornets are at Clear Lake in Week 7 before gearing up for their two toughest tests in the Dunn-St. Croix. They visit Spring Valley in Week 8 and conclude the regular season by hosting Boyceville a week later.
A couple of more wins will lock the Hornets into the playoffs for the second straight year. If there were to return to the postseason, they’re not interested in coming up short in Level 1 like they did last year in a 14-7 defeat to Unity.
“It was a big confidence booster for this whole program, but it also left all of us hungry,” Lindsay said. “It made a lot of us mad, and we all remembered that going throughout the offseason. It drove us to work harder.”