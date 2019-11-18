Four local football players were named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state teams on Monday.
Menomonie's Andrew Fenton was the sole selection to the large school all-state squad, while Regis' Gabe Chenal, Elk Mound's Blaze Todd and Cumberland's Jack Martens were all named to the small school all-state team.
Fenton, a North Dakota commit, anchored the Mustangs' offensive line on their way to the Division 3 state semifinals.
Chenal, an outside linebacker, has made 90 tackles and wrapped up 3.5 sacks for the Ramblers, helping Regis reach this week's Division 6 state championship game against St. Mary's Springs.
Todd, the Mounders' prolific running back, tied for second on the state's rushing touchdown leaderboard. He found the end zone 33 times, and was eighth in the state in rushing yards with 1,865.
Martens was arguably the state's top wide receiver this season for the Beavers. He hauled in a state-best 94 catches and finished third in the state with 1,190 receiving yards. He also caught 13 touchdown passes.
Hudson defensive lineman Cade McDonald was also named to the large school all-state team.
Several area players earned honorable mention recognition for the all-state teams.
Among large schools, Eau Claire Memorial defensive lineman Grant Gerber, Menomonie linebacker Thomas Poplawski and River Falls defensive end/tight end Joe Stoffel were honorable mentions.
In the small schools division, Regis running back Tristan Root, Spring Valley quarterback Aaron Borgerding, Baldwin-Woodville defensive end Thomas Albrightson and Mondovi outside linebacker Carter Johnson received honorable mentions.
Bay Port running back Isaiah Gash was named the offensive player of the year among large schools, while Muskego's Hunter Wohler was defensive player of the year. Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner was the small school offensive player of the year, with Stratford's Ben Barten taking home defensive player of the year honors.