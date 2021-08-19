CHIPPEWA FALLS — One motorcyclist revved their engine. Then another.
Soon, the squad of bikers burst onto Dorais Field, with the lively Chippewa Falls Cardinals in tow.
It was a fitting entrance for Chi-Hi’s new season, because the Cardinals spent the next two hours playing like they were on bikes of their own.
Chippewa Falls was dominant from start to finish in a resounding 40-0 victory over Holmen on Thursday to start the new year in style on home turf. The Cardinals set the tone early and proved they wouldn’t be matched in any facet of the game.
“Last Friday at our scrimmage, we performed subpar,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “We challenged the guys every day this week to mend it; to make it better. I think they listened.”
The Cardinals smothered a blocked punt in Holmen’s end zone on the Vikings’ opening drive, and Chi-Hi never looked back.
“Put yourself in the place of the team that got the punt blocked,” Raykovich said. “Right away you’re down and the other team hasn’t even had the ball yet. It’s an emotional down for the team that it happens to, and for the team that gets it, it’s free points.”
Further asserting their will, the Cardinals marched 80 yards down the field on their first drive, scoring on Brayden Warwick’s 14-yard pass to Karson Bowe to cap a 17-play jaunt to the end zone.
Warwick was on target to open his second year as the Cardinals’ quarterback. The senior completed seven of nine passes for two scores and 121 yards.
A committee, led by Bowe, powered the Cardinals on the ground. Bowe ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes. Collin Beaudette chipped in with a rushing touchdown of his own.
Adding to the special teams fun: Mason Howard returned the opening kick of the second half 88 yards for a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown in the third quarter.
“When you make mistakes and hurt yourself, it’s hard to beat a team that’s pretty good. That’s a real team,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of Chi-Hi. “I’ve played these guys a number of years and never lost 40-0 before. These guys can play, I’m not taking anything from them.”
Defensively, the Cardinals forced the option-attack Vikings into two fumbles. Whenever Chi-Hi needed a big play on that side of the ball, it seemed to get one.
“The option teams depend on 16- and 17-year-old kids making mistakes — not being disciplined enough to take the fullback, quarterback, pitch-back,” Raykovich said. “It’s tough. The kids did it tonight, and that’s a tribute to the coaching staff. … They did a fantastic job with the defense.”
It was an emphatic start to a season the Cardinals — and every other team — hope will be different than the last. 2020 was marred by the pandemic, and they’re aiming for something a little more normal this fall.
“Let’s cross our fingers and hope it stays like this,” Raykovich said. “They saw what happened to our seniors last year, and it wasn’t fun. It wasn’t good. So I’ve got my fingers crossed and praying it stays like this all season.”
Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0
Holmen 0 0 0 0 — 0
CF 7 13 20 0 — 40
First Quarter
CF: Blocked punt recovery (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:53.
Second Quarter
CF: Karson Bowe 14 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 7:54.
CF: Bowe 12 run (kick failed), 6:05.
Third Quarter
CF: Mason Howard 88 kick return (Mason kick), 11:45.
CF: Collin Beaudette 13 run (run failed), 8:29.
CF: Howard 19 pass from Warwick (Mason kick), 2:41.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls (27-158): Bowe 9-57, Owen Krista 2-37, Beaudette 2-24, Judah Dunham 4-16, Warwick 3-13, Xander Neal 1-6, Mason Von Haden 1-5, Ryan Gaudet 2-1, Devan Bush 2-0, Mayson Tester 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls: Warwick 7-9-0-121.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Howard 3-49, Dunham 2-25, Beaudette 1-32, Bowe 1-14.