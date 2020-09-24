Chippewa Falls football took its lumps at points in 2019. That has to be expected when you're dealing with a young roster.
But the Cardinals showed growth from the start of the year to the end, a positive sign for any coach to see. Chi-Hi won its final two regular season games of the season, including an upset of Hudson, to snag one of the final spots in the Division 2 playoff field. Then the group nearly pulled off a stunner of top-seeded Pulaski when coach Chuck Raykovich went for a two-point conversion attempt and the lead with 1:42 remaining in the game. The Cards were stopped short, but the potential was still there.
"We started seven sophomores on defense in that game," said Raykovich, in his fourth decade walking the Chi-Hi sidelines.
Now, Raykovich's bunch looks to build on that late-season push and show added experience can come in handy.
"They got the game experience, plus they're a year older, bigger, faster, stronger," Raykovich said.
Among the returning talent is Ben Steinmetz, a first team All-Big Rivers selection at running back who led the team in both ground yards (597) and receiving yards (306) in 2019. Senior Bohde Torkelson also found success as a runner, putting up 310 yards on 61 carries. Both will be working behind offensive lineman Bryant Petska, who has received interest from Division I Football Championship Subdivision programs. D-lineman Owen Krista, who led the team with five sacks last year, was an All-Big Rivers honorable mention.
"They're a very dedicated group," Raykovich said of his team. "They're a fun group to be around. They're very attentive, very respectful."
When it comes to close games, the Cardinals have a luxury few high school teams enjoy. Kicker Jack Meyer has shown an ability to kick field goals of 60 yards and boot punts over 75 yards on video this offseason. Kicking World, which saw him at a camp in June, said he has potentially the strongest kicking leg in the north-central Midwest, if not the majority of the country for the class of 2021.
"This is only his second year of kicking, but he really paid the price in the offseason as far as educating himself, being a better kicker, being stronger, doing the things that he needed to do to get better," Raykovich said. "Every year that we've gone far in the playoffs or won conference championships, we've always had a good kicker that has really salvaged us from a game where we really aren't playing as well as we should."
Chi-Hi will have a new quarterback following the graduation of Hayden Goodman, who joined the team as a transfer from Fall Creek last season. Raykovich said the starter is still undetermined, with plans changing daily. While dealing with the COVID-19 situation, the team went without any quarterbacks in one recent practice.
Raykovich may be a veteran in the coaching game, but even he is dealing with curveballs this fall. Contact tracing can make implementing plans difficult.
"This is my 46th year of coaching, I've never ever experienced anything like this," Raykovich said. "Kids are pulled off the field because of the quarantine issue and it's not their fault. They're not skipping practice, they're not sick, they've just got to be gone. You certainly can't hold that against a kid, and when they come back, obviously they don't have the timing and the conditioning that they would have gotten if they weren't in quarantine.
"So every day is different. Every day is like starting the season over again."