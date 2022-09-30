How did the Chippewa Falls football team celebrate its 20-14 overtime victory over River Falls at Dorais Field Friday night? The Cardinals gathered in a group on the track and turned to face the home fans to join them in chanting, "it's good to be a Chippewa Cardinal!"
It was a dramatic ending to a game the hometown Cards tied up in the closing minutes of the third quarter. The drama was amplified by the means in which the winning touchdown was scored. Chippewa Falls attempted a field goal, but the kick was blocked and snatched up by Cardinal senior Dawson Goodman, who took it into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
"To my mind, he is by far the best player in the conference and probably one of the best in the state," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said of Goodman. "He's deserving of it. I wish everybody could get to meet the kid. He's just such a gentleman and a positive influence around the school and all our students. He's just a gem."
With the dramatic win, the Cardinals knocked the Wildcats from the ranks of the unbeaten and broke open the Big Rivers Conference title chase.
The Wildcats were the first ones on the board at 9:52 in the first quarter after Gavin Kohel dashed 46 yards to put River Falls at the 2 yard line with 10:00 on the clock for the quarter. The Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime.
Raykovich was asked after the game about his team's scoreless first half. He acknowledged it is not the first time the Cardinals have been in that position, and commented he does not know why that is happening. He shouldered some of the responsibility saying, "maybe it's the coaches’ fault. We tried too many fancy things to start with or something, I don't know. We've got to stop that, we've got to score points."
The Cardinals hung up their first six points in the third quarter on Jackson LeMay's run, and celebrated another touchdown with 3:32 on the clock in the third quarter when Mason Von Haden completed a pass to Mason Howard.
Chippewa Falls won the overtime coin toss, and elected to defend first. They forced a fumble on River Falls' first play, setting the stage for the final-play dramatics.
Chippewa Falls heads to Carson Park to play Memorial next Friday evening. River Falls hosts Menomonienext week.