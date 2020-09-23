The Cloverbelt was already a gauntlet to get through for any of its football members. And with the changes made to the league this year, it isn't getting any easier.
"We've always thought the Cloverbelt was one of the best small school conferences in the whole state," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "This year it's probably going to be even tougher."
A statewide conference restructuring effort has jettisoned Altoona, Cadott, Colby and Spencer/Columbus to other leagues and replaced them with three of the top four finishers in the Dunn-St. Croix last season: Mondovi, Elk Mound and Durand. All three were over .500 in conference play in 2019, with the Buffaloes going undefeated to claim the Dunn-St. Croix crown.
"All three are really, really solid," said Brenner, who leads one of the top returning Cloverbelt programs. "What I see from our conference is we're going to have to be ready to play and bring your A-game week in and week out."
Both Regis and Mondovi made deep playoff runs last year before seeing their season end at the hands of St. Mary Springs, with Mondovi falling in the Division 6 state semifinals and Regis in the title game down at Camp Randall in Madison. While Brenner said the Ramblers will be an inexperienced bunch, needing to fill some holes on the lines and at skill positions, the program tends to get all its pieces moving in the right direction. Mondovi lost All-Northwest quarterback Carter Johnson to graduation but brings back second team All-Northwest running back Tanner Marsh and members of its defense that recorded nine shutouts last season.
"Our goals are not any lower than they were last year," said Marsh, who ran for 1,414 yards as a junior. "We're going to show up and play and try to win every single game."
Mondovi isn't the only newcomer with high expectations. Elk Mound was ranked in the top three in the conference by all the polled Cloverbelt coaches and as high as first by one head man. The Mounders return a strong group of seniors, including last year's defensive MVP and linebacker Nate Lew, and continue to be hard to handle at the line of scrimmage. Ryan Bohl is set to move into starting quarterback duties, and he'll have some good weapons to work with in in wideouts Ben Heath and Michael Jenson.
"Excited for the challenges of entering a great football conference like the Cloverbelt," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. "I feel that we will need to play our best week in and week out and let everything else take care of itself. We are very happy as a program and school be able to give our 70 student-athletes the opportunity to play football in 2020."
Durand, which also received a top three vote, has one of the most productive returning quarterbacks in the area in Joseph Biesterveld. He threw for 1,032 yards for a Panther squad that went 3-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix. Coach Rod Rosemeyer said the Panthers are looking to finish in the top half of the conference.
The top returning Cloverbelt member besides Regis is Osseo-Fairchild, which finished third in the conference with a 5-3 record in 2019. Coach Eric Boettcher said the Thunder are looking to make a second straight trip to a potential postseason, backed by a strong group of seniors. Brice Shimon moves under center, and he'll have proven weapons to work with in running back Dayne Vojtik and wide receiver Garrett Koxlien.
Stanley-Boyd went 4-5 overall last year and, despite still having a young roster overall, returns some valuable experience. That includes two All-Cloverbelt first and second team selections from last year, running backs and linebackers Cooper Nichols and Bo Chwala.
"Our team speed should put us in a better position this year to be competitive," Orioles coach Jeff Koenig said.
Fall Creek is under the direction of a new coach, Tyler Mickelson. He's previously spent time as an assistant, including stops at Eau Claire North and Bloomer, but became a head coach for the first time during an unusual season. He inherits a young squad looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season featuring two-way defensive talents like Jack Monnier and Riley Wathke.
Neillsville/Granton showed major improvement last season, doubling its win total from 2018. The team returns its top passer (Braden Trunkel), rusher (Jonah Zoschke) and receiver (Carrson Mohr).
As one of the conferences in northwest Wisconsin most affected by restructuring, it may take some time for coaches to adjust to new programs and styles. You don't have much time to waste though, especially with the football schedule cut down to seven games this year.
"When you look traditionally at the Cloverbelt, they've consistently over the years put a team in the state championship," Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. "Now we know that throughout the season we're going to be tested. ... We feel like the season is a true gauge of where we are on a state level. If we're at the top of the conference, we're going to be ready to compete at state."