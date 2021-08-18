Even in an unusual season, the Cloverbelt Conference remained steady on the gridiron.
The league was home to several top-level teams in 2020, and they continued the conference’s reputation as a gauntlet to run through. All but one squad suffered at least one defeat last season, and Regis, the one who didn’t, played a shortened schedule amidst the pandemic.
In the postseason, the Cloverbelt proved its might and depth. Both Elk Mound and Mondovi won regional titles after going 4-3 in the conference.
Now with the prospect of a full season ahead of them, 2021 figures to be no different for one of the state’s top small-school football conferences.
“In the Cloverbelt, a team must be ready to play every Friday night no matter who you are playing,” Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said.
Conference coaches expect Regis, Stanley-Boyd, Durand and Mondovi to be contenders for the Cloverbelt title, with some wild cards in the mix.
Whichever team emerges on top will be supremely battle-tested in a league that boasts top-to-bottom talent.
“Very tough schedule ahead of us,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “We will work hard to be ready to meet the challenges.”
Regis went 5-0 last fall before the remainder of their season was canceled. They graduated a large, influential senior class, but are far from depleted heading into the new year.
The Ramblers “always have a good influx of talent,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said.
Zander Rockow and Gus Theisen were among the team’s leading rushers last season and give the offense something to build around. They’ll be able to run behind lineman Hank Axelrod, who was a special mention All-Northwest selection a year ago. But there will be a new signal-caller following the graduation of quarterback Bennett Seelen.
Defensively, Rockow was a first team All-Northwest pick on the line for Regis.
Stanley-Boyd, long a force in the Cloverbelt, should be strong once again. The Orioles have impact players returning at all levels from a team which won five games last fall.
Experience at the skill positions is always a plus at the varsity level, and the Orioles have bundles of it. Carsen Hause resumes quarterback duties after throwing for 13 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards last season. His top weapon is back too. Cooper Nichols, a second team All-Northwest wide receiver, returns following a season in which he hauled in 38 passes for 643 yards and six scores.
Jacob Nesterick is a wrecker on the defensive line, earning a first team All-Northwest nod last year, and defensive back Lucas Smith was a second team pick after one of the best showings in the area last fall.
And a piece not to be overlooked: The Orioles have one of the top kickers in the state in Mikey Karlen, who can boot from long distance.
“(The Orioles) bring back core players in the backfield,” Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said, noting Stanley-Boyd has “tremendous speed.”
Durand will be in the mix, too. The Panthers have arguably the top running back in the area in Simon Bauer. The bruising senior was an All-Northwest first team pick after rushing for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall.
Durand also has Dawson Hartung returning to the backfield, and Gunnar Hurlburt proved to be a receiving threat at tight end last year. Defensively, linebacker Ethan Anibas should anchor the unit after getting a second team all-conference nod a year ago.
They’ll need a new starting quarterback though. Joey Biesterveld has moved on after an honorable mention All-Cloverbelt season.
Coach Rod Rosemeyer said the Panthers will look to be competitive each week and aim to finish in the top half of the Cloverbelt.
Mondovi’s offense will look plenty different from last year after losing its bell cow running back Tanner Marsh to graduation, but the defense is full of familiar faces. Ten players are back on that unit that was tough to deal with in 2020.
All-Northwest second team selection Mitchell Fedie leads the O-line, while Jarod Falkner moves from wideout to quarterback. Dawson Rud, an honorable mention All-Northwest pick at defensive back, is expected to take on a larger role at running back.
“I expect to win every game,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “I think we’re capable of beating everyone even though I believe the Cloverbelt is the toughest small-school conference in the state.”
That doesn’t mean the Buffaloes are overlooking any opponent, though.
“There are several teams on our schedule who will beat us if we don’t play well,” Loscheider said. “That’s what makes it exciting for me.”
Elk Mound was one of the few teams in the area to play an entire season last fall, not missing any games during the pandemic. The Mounders closed strong, capturing a regional title with a strong playoff run.
They’ll have a mix of experienced veterans and newcomers. Avery Kaanta is back as the team’s go-to running back. The senior ran for 892 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Carson Steinhorst was a receiving threat a year ago, hauling in four touchdown passes, and is back again this fall.
Nate Lew, the co-defensive player of the year in the Cloverbelt last season, and the rest of last year’s senior class will be missed, but the Mounders should be competitive each week.
“(We plan to) compete every Friday night and let the scoreboard tell the story at the end of the game,” Coach Lew said.
Osseo-Fairchild was 1-6 in the Cloverbelt last year. The Thunder will have plenty of new faces as they try to climb up the standings, and can rely on some experience in the ground game from Keyton Boettcher.
“We will be young, but will not lack desire,” Thunder coach Eric Boettcher said.
Fall Creek got its first regular preseason under second-year head coach Tyler Mickelson. And despite only earning one win in his first year at the helm, the Crickets ended on a high note with a season-closing 15-12 victory against Neillsville/Granton. That’s given the group a confidence boost.